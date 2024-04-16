Thank trees for all they do this Arbor Day

DES MOINES – Get out and enjoy the beauty of April tree blossoms across Iowa neighborhoods.

Trees quietly enhance our daily lives in many ways. They’re like superheroes for our health and our wallets. Neighborhood trees clean the air we breathe and make it fresher. They help keep our houses cooler in the summer and soak up rainwater to help prevent flooding in our neighborhoods.

Being around trees helps us feel less stressed, more focused, and healthier both mentally and physically. Trees make our communities a more pleasant place to live and work.

Here’s some fun options to celebrate trees near you this Arbor Day and throughout the year.