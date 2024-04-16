Remembering April 18-19, 2020

CANADA, April 16 - Nova Scotians are asked to pause for a moment of silence at noon on Thursday and Friday as the province marks four years since the tragic events of April 18-19, 2020.

“As each day, week and month passes since the events of April 18 and 19, we continue to reflect and remember those lives lost and honour the survivors and all those who have been impacted,” said Premier Tim Houston. “As a province, we must continue to support each other and work together to make changes to prevent something like this from happening again.”

The flags at Province House and all provincial government buildings and institutions will be at half-mast from sunrise on April 18 to sunset on April 19. Citizens, businesses and community organizations that fly flags are also encouraged to lower them to half-mast April 18-19.

Remembering and reflecting on the events of 2020 may affect Nova Scotians in different ways. People in need of emotional support can call 211 to reach a community resource navigator who can connect them with help. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call the provincial mental health and addictions crisis line any time at 1-888-429-8167. Information on mental health services and support can also be found online at: https://novascotia.ca/mental-health-and-wellbeing/ .