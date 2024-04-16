Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,404 in the last 365 days.

Remembering April 18-19, 2020

CANADA, April 16 - Nova Scotians are asked to pause for a moment of silence at noon on Thursday and Friday as the province marks four years since the tragic events of April 18-19, 2020.

“As each day, week and month passes since the events of April 18 and 19, we continue to reflect and remember those lives lost and honour the survivors and all those who have been impacted,” said Premier Tim Houston. “As a province, we must continue to support each other and work together to make changes to prevent something like this from happening again.”

The flags at Province House and all provincial government buildings and institutions will be at half-mast from sunrise on April 18 to sunset on April 19. Citizens, businesses and community organizations that fly flags are also encouraged to lower them to half-mast April 18-19.

Remembering and reflecting on the events of 2020 may affect Nova Scotians in different ways. People in need of emotional support can call 211 to reach a community resource navigator who can connect them with help. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call the provincial mental health and addictions crisis line any time at 1-888-429-8167. Information on mental health services and support can also be found online at: https://novascotia.ca/mental-health-and-wellbeing/ .

You just read:

Remembering April 18-19, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more