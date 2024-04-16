CDD Appoints Yasushi Hamagashira as Head of Sales and Marketing for Japan
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to bolster CDD Vault’s presence in the Japanese market, Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Yasushi Hamagashira as the new Head of Sales and Marketing for Japan. Bringing on board a wealth of experience and expertise, Mr. Hamagashira is set to play a pivotal role in CDD’s strategic expansion and deepening of client engagements in Japan. With a career that spans over two decades in sales management and business development, Mr. Hamagashira’s appointment marks a milestone in CDD’s efforts to strengthen its operations and outreach in the highly competitive Japanese market. His understanding of market dynamics is expected to drive significant growth and innovation in CDD’s sales strategies and customer service excellence.
“Mr. Hamagashira’s joining our team is a clear reflection of CDD’s commitment to investing in the best talent to drive our growth,” said Dr. Barry Bunin, founder and CEO of CDD. “We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in our continued growth and success in Japan.”
Dr. Mariana Vaschetto, Head of International Operations at CDD, also commented on the new appointment, “Mr. Hamagashira’s deep market insight and impressive track record align perfectly with our strategic goals in Japan. I am enthusiastic about the fresh perspectives and dynamic approaches he brings to our team. Together, we are set to provide excellence in customer engagement and innovation in the Japanese market.”
Expressing his eagerness to contribute to CDD’s mission, Mr. Hamagashira shared, “I am deeply honored to join the CDD family and take on the challenge of leading the sales operations in Japan. The opportunity to drive growth and foster strong client relationships in such a vibrant market is incredibly motivating. I am committed to leveraging my experience to propel CDD to new heights.”
Under Mr. Hamagashira’s guidance, CDD is poised to enhance its sales infrastructure and operational excellence in Japan, reaffirming its dedication to delivering superior technology solutions and services to its clients.
About Collaborative Drug Discovery
CDD’s (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, “CDD Vault®” is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.
