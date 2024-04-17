USA Pickleball Partners With UTR Sports For Its Tournaments, Including 2024 National Championships

As announced earlier this year, UTR Sports will host two Golden Ticket tournaments in Macon, Georgia and Denver, Colorado.

The National Governing Body will adopt UTR’s tournament management software and the UTR Pickleball (UTR-P) Rating for its owned and operated tournaments

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball (USAP), the National Governing Body of pickleball in the United States, and UTR Sports, an innovation leader in sport technology, today announced its partnership to support the continued explosive growth of pickleball. This agreement establishes UTR Sports as a technology, software, ratings/rankings partner of USA Pickleball for the National Governing Body’s tournaments, leagues, and recreational activities.

USA Pickleball will adopt the UTR Pickleball (UTR-P) Rating (register for free and learn more about the UTR-P Rating here) and UTR tournament management software for all USAP owned and operated events, including the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships. The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) has also officially adopted the UTR-P Rating for APP tournaments and events and named UTR Sports its technology, software, and rating/rankings partner.

"Over the last year, we have been gathering feedback from our community about the challenges and issues surrounding tournament play in our sport,” said Mike Nealy, USA Pickleball Chief Executive Officer. “This decision to partner with UTR Sports is a direct reflection of our commitment to enhance our tournaments and establish the best playing experience possible. We’re thrilled to be working with UTR Sports to provide a platform that will serve our tournaments and players.”

In addition to adopting the UTR-P Rating, USA Pickleball will leverage its committed and passionate ambassadors nationwide to launch innovative leagues and events for adults, junior and collegiate players. League organizers and participants will leverage the UTR tournament platform to run all league activities and events.

“For over a decade UTR Sports have proven its ability to establish the most accurate ratings, best software for tournaments and events, and continuous innovation to support all players and organizers. We have now established a new standard in pickleball with the most accurate rating to support all players and built the best software for tournaments, events and leagues to unify the sport,” said Mark Leschly, Chairman and CEO of UTR Sports. “We are proud to partner and be selected by USA Pickleball to support the continued growth of the sport with our next generation technology.”

As announced earlier this year, UTR Sports will host two Golden Ticket tournaments in Macon, Georgia, (May 29 - June 2), and Arvada/Denver, Colorado, (July 10 - 14), later this year as part of the newly launched UTR Sports Pickleball Amateur Series. View the full schedule and register on the UTR website.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About UTR Sports

UTR Sports brings over a decade of innovation and expertise to support organizers and improve the player experience in tennis. We now offer everything you need to organize and play pickleball and connect you to the growing community with accurate global ratings, innovative events, and a global community centered around level-based play. UTR Sports provides the best technology tools and solutions relevant and valuable to players, coaches, and organizers.