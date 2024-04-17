TickTockTech Partners with EWCRA to Address Climate Change
Driving Sustainability: TickTockTech Accelerates EWCRA's Mission to dramatically simplify E-Waste Recycling
I'm thrilled to lead TickTockTech's commitment to tackle the escalating challenge of e-waste pollution with practical solutions. We'll deploy all available resources to EWCRA's mission.”SALT LAK CITY, UTAH, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TickTockTech, a leading provider of tech support services, is proud to announce its partnership with the Electronic Waste Collection & Recycling Association (EWCRA) and is proud to announce that its CEO, Micah Lauret, has assumed the Executive Director role at EWCRA. This strategic move underscores TickTockTech's commitment to driving sustainable change in electronic waste recycling.
— Micah Lauret - CEO TickTockTech
The Urgent Need for EWCRA:
According to the latest statistics from the Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 (linked here: https://www.unitar.org/about/news-stories/press/global-e-waste-monitor-2024-electronic-waste-rising-five-times-faster-documented-e-waste-recycling), electronic waste, or e-waste, is rising at an alarming rate, outpacing documented recycling efforts five times over. This presents a significant environmental threat as e-waste often ends up in landfills, contaminating soil and water with harmful chemicals and heavy metals. The main challenge lies in proactively collecting discarded technology devices from consumers for recycling, exacerbating the environmental impact.
TickTockTech's Commitment to Sustainability:
TickTockTech understands the urgency of addressing the e-waste crisis and is committed to playing a proactive role in finding solutions. As a provider of tech support services, TickTockTech interacts closely with consumers and recognizes the challenges they face in responsibly disposing of electronic devices. By partnering with EWCRA, TickTockTech aims to empower consumers with the knowledge and resources they need to recycle their e-waste effectively.
"TickTockTech has a longstanding history of assisting customers in repairing their devices dating back to the 1990s. In today's landscape, the prevalence of electronic devices being replaced rather than repaired contributes significantly to the growing issue of e-waste pollution. This presents a formidable challenge that TickTockTech is fully committed to addressing. As I step into the role of Executive Director, I am enthusiastic about leading TickTockTech's efforts to support and implement practical solutions to combat this challenge, leveraging our extensive resources to drive meaningful change." -Micah Lauret
Supporting EWCRA's Practical Solution:
Through this partnership, TickTockTech and EWCRA aim to raise awareness about the importance of e-waste recycling and provide convenient solutions for consumers to dispose of their electronic devices responsibly. EWCRA's commitment to working with EPA-endorsed R2v3 accredited e-waste recyclers ensures that electronic devices are recycled using the highest environmental, worker health, and security standards. EWCRA is working with local communities and schools to incentivize consumers to bring their discarded e-waste to local and school events where EWCRA will educate about the importance of sustaining our environment and provide a practical solution to climate change by rewarding all those who bring their e-waste. EWCRA will collect and transport it for responsible recycling.
Encouraging Donations to EWCRA:
TickTockTech encourages its users and the broader community to support EWCRA's efforts by donating to their GoFundMe campaign. Donations will directly contribute to funding the purchase of EWCRA's first electric delivery van, as well as the necessary retrofitting and operational costs to equip it with sponsor logos, shelving for e-waste storage, and educational equipment for events.
Making an Impact:
The impact of donations will be significant, enabling EWCRA to expand its reach, collect more e-waste, and make a greater impact on communities and the environment. By supporting EWCRA's mission, donors are contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come.
Join the Movement:
Together, TickTockTech and EWCRA can make a difference and lead the charge towards a cleaner future. Join the movement today by supporting EWCRA's GoFundMe campaign and spreading the word about the importance of e-waste recycling.
To support EWCRA's mission and donate, please visit their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/finally-a-real-solution-to-address-climate-change
For more information about EWCRA, visit www.ewcra.org
About TickTockTech:
TickTockTech is a leading provider of tech support services, offering reliable solutions to individuals and businesses. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, TickTockTech delivers unparalleled service in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.
About EWCRA:
The Electronic Waste Collection & Recycling Association (EWCRA) is dedicated to simplifying electronic waste recycling, offering innovative solutions to address the growing issue of e-waste. EWCRA's mission is to create a sustainable future by transforming the way electronic waste is handled and recycled. EWCRA only works with recyclers that carry the EPA-endorsed R2v3 accreditation, ensuring the highest standards of environmental responsibility and worker safety.
Stay Connected with EWCRA:
Address:
Ewaste Collection and Recycling Association Incorporated
770 East Main Street, Suite 435
Lehi, UT 84043-2293
EIN: 99-1733377
Website: www.ewcra.org
Email: admin@ewcra.org
Phone: +1 (385) 327-8442
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557027565543
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EWasteCollect
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/finally-a-real-solution-to-address-climate-change
Micah Lauret
TickTockTech Incorporated
+1 888-958-7032
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Practical Solution for Climate Change