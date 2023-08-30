TickTockTech Launches new service area in Phoenix called TickTockTech - Computer Repair Phoenix
Introducing Same Day Service, Free Onsite Estimate, and Discount Pricing Structure for your Computer Repair Services and IT Support Needs in Phoenix
Discover TickTockTech - Computer Repair Phoenix: Building on decades of excellence, now proudly serving your neighborhood with top-tier solutions!”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TickTockTech, a leading provider of onsite computer repair services and IT support across the United States and Canada, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its operations in the vibrant city of Phoenix. With its expansion to Phoenix, TickTockTech - Computer Repair Phoenix is poised to bring its industry-leading expertise, Same Day service, Free Onsite Estimates, and Discount Pricing Structure to individuals and businesses in the local community.
— Micah Lauret - CEO
Drawing from over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, TickTockTech has firmly established itself as a trusted name in computer repair and IT support, serving satisfied customers across North America. The company has earned accolades for its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, its team of certified technicians, and its swift response times.
The decision to enter the Phoenix market was a natural one, given the city's continued and building demand for online communication and tech products which naturally leads to a increasing demand for high-quality onsite computer repair services. TickTockTech's presence in Phoenix will grant residents and businesses convenient access to professional computer repair and IT support solutions that come directly to them.
"We're thrilled to announce the launch of TickTockTech - Computer Repair Phoenix," exclaimed Micah Lauret, CEO of TickTockTech, "A culmination of our journey that began in the 90s. As we expand our horizons to embrace the ever-increasing need for technology services, our commitment remains unwavering – providing top-notch, Same-Day, On-Site solutions for all your computer and technology needs. With a legacy of excellence behind us, we're excited to bring our expertise to the heart of Phoenix, ready to tackle challenges and deliver results that exceed expectations."
TickTockTech's comprehensive range of services includes full-fledged computer repair, laptop repair, tech support, virus removal, data recovery, network setup and troubleshooting, hardware upgrades, software installation, and IT consulting. The company's certified and experienced technicians possess the expertise to handle a wide array of technology issues, ensuring efficient and dependable solutions tailored to the unique needs of each customer.
As part of its Phoenix launch, TickTockTech is delighted to offer Same Day service, enabling customers to receive immediate assistance from highly skilled technicians who will expertly diagnose and resolve their computer or IT-related concerns. Additionally, TickTockTech provides Free Onsite Estimates, ensuring transparent and precise assessments without any upfront expenses. Customers in Phoenix will also enjoy the benefits of TickTockTech's Discount Pricing Structure, offering competitive rates while maintaining the highest service quality standards.
For more information about TickTockTech's onsite computer repair services and IT support in Phoenix, please visit the dedicated Phoenix page on the TickTockTech website at https://ticktocktech.com/computer-repair-phoenix/. You can also contact Salman Khan, TickTockTech's Public Relations Manager for Phoenix, at (602) 289-3226 or phoenix@ticktocktech.com.
About TickTockTech: TickTockTech is a renowned provider of onsite computer repair services and IT support, boasting over 30 years of industry experience. Serving customers across North America, TickTockTech has built a strong reputation for its commitment to customer satisfaction, certified technicians, and rapid response times. Whether it's a home computer issue or a complex business network problem, TickTockTech does all of it's services on-site, (yes, we come to you) and consistently delivers efficient and dependable solutions.
Media Contact:
Salman Khan
Public Relations Manager - Phoenix
TickTockTech - Computer Repair Phoenix
Phone: (602) 289-3226
Email: phoenix@ticktocktech.com
Micah Lauret
TickTockTech Incorporated
+ +1 (888) 958-7032
marketing@ticktocktech.com
