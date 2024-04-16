Department of Health Informs Residents of Increased Eligibility Guidelines for WIC

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH), Bureau for Public Health, Office of Nutrition Services (ONS) today announced updated U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) income eligibility guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

The new income eligibility guidelines will take effect on Monday, April 15, 2024. The new guidelines allow a family of four earning $57,720 annually to qualify for WIC program benefits, a $2,220 increase from 2023. These guidelines are adjusted to account for recent inflation over the past year.

“Our goal is to provide nutritional services and information that help keep West Virginia families healthy,” said Heidi Staats, Director of ONS. “Currently, West Virginia WIC serves more than 37,000 mothers and young children monthly. With the expanded income guidelines, we can serve more families.”

West Virginia WIC serves 70% of all babies born in the state. Enrolled families receive nutrition education, breastfeeding support, nutritious foods, and access to maternal, prenatal, and pediatric health care services that may otherwise be unavailable.

Eligibility projections from ONS indicate as many as 18,130 residents qualify for West Virginia WIC, but are not participating. Fathers, mothers, grandparents, foster parents, or any legal guardian of a child under five are encouraged to apply. The new income guidelines are:









To learn more about West Virginia WIC services or how to apply for benefits, contact your local West Virginia WIC clinic or ONS. To view and apply for careers in the public health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.