Empowering Central Asian Voices: OSCE and the EU launch Young Women for Peace Initiative for the region

Reiterating OSCE commitments to advance gender equality and promote the inclusion of youth in the peace and security agenda, the OSCE Gender Issues Programme with the financial support of the European Union and in close co-operation with the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek and the OSCE Academy launched the Young Women for Peace Initiative for Central Asia.

The opening event, held on 15 April 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, marked the start of a two-year programme designed to empower young women in Central Asia and enhance their involvement in peace and security processes. The participants of the programme - eighteen young women change-makers from the five Central Asian countries and Afghanistan selected through a competitive process - will undergo tailored capacity-building sessions, network with peers and mentors, and receive support for cross-border projects.

Opening the event, Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Advisor on Gender Issues, underscored the importance of the initiative and the profound impact of empowering young women in peacebuilding efforts. “Young women are the future of peacebuilding! Investing in them means investing in peace. Our initiative recognizes that young women face double obstacles in being both young and a woman, and takes action to empower them to play an active role in peacebuilding and conflict resolution,” she said.

Marilyn Josefson, Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic stated: “Today’s launch highlights the vital role that youth and women have as change-making actors in our societies. Their unique perspectives, resilience and innovative ideas are essential in shaping sustainable and inclusive peace processes. Their energy, passion and fresh viewpoints also help us to challenge conventional wisdom and inspire creative solutions to age-old conflicts.”

During the event, participants had the opportunity to discuss concrete strategies and approaches to enhance the meaningful participation of young women in conflict resolution and peacebuilding. They also identified the challenges and opportunities for young women peacebuilders in Central Asia, as well as their expectations and recommendations for the international community on how to support their work.

Ambassador Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, emphasized the crucial role of young women in conflict prevention and resolution, stating that "their meaningful participation is essential for fostering peaceful and stable societies in the Central Asian region." He stressed the importance of investing in networks and providing support to young women.

The opening was also attended by the representatives of the UN Agencies, donors, and civil society organizations working on youth engagement and gender equality in Central Asia.

Following the opening event, participants of the Young Women for Peace Initiative will engage in a four-day comprehensive capacity-building program aimed at enhancing their peacebuilding skills. The program will include sessions to deepen their understanding of OSCE initiatives, facilitate networking among women change-makers across borders, assess individual and group needs for further mentorship, share best practices in gender and peacebuilding leadership, and develop essential skills in network building.

The Young Women for Peace Initiative is part of the OSCE’s Networking Platform for Women Leaders including Peacebuilders and Mediators launched by the OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid in December 2021. It is implemented under the multi-year ExB project “WIN for Women and Men on strengthening comprehensive security through innovating and networking for gender equality”.