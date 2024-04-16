Bình Dương issues licences for foreign projects at meeting

VIETNAM, April 16 -

BÌNH DƯƠNG – The Bình Dương Provincial People's Committee awarded licences for projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars to corporations from around the world at the 2024 Horasis China Meeting on Monday.

The event was organised by Horasis, an independent think tank headquartered in Switzerland, along with the province and the China Federation of Industrial Economics (CFIE).

They included three projects in logistics infrastructure and industrial clusters, An Sơn Inland Container Depot project by the Thanh Lễ Import-Export Trading Company, the Tam Lập No 2 industrial cluster by the Trung Hậu Co. Ltd and the An Lập industrial cluster by the An Lập Infrastructure Development Limited Company worth VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$59.7 million), VNĐ585 billion and VNĐ456 billion respectively.

In real estate, the province prioritises green, environment-friendly projects such as the Định Hòa social housing project worth VNĐ1.59 trillion and Hòa Phú social housing project worth VNĐ2.725 trillion.

It also issued investment certificates to other foreign-owned enterprises like Kiswire Việt Nam, Protron Electrical and Vorxen Electrical.

Furthermore, the province approved plans to increase investment in many projects such as Paihong Việt Nam.

Bình Dương also signed an agreement with the Viettel Post Corporation for developing infrastructure, logistics and e-commerce, and setting up an international-scale green and smart logistics and agricultural trade centre.

Bình Dương has attracted 4,226 projects with total registered investment capital of $40.6 billion, the third highest of any province or city in the country behind only Hà Nội and HCM City.

Creating favourable conditions for co-operation

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà received Xiong Meng, executive vice-chairman and secretary-general of the CFIE, at the event along with representatives of many major Chinese companies.

He said the Vietnamese Government is committed to creating favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including from China.

He spoke about the importance of collaboration between Việt Nam and China in science and technology, green development and digital transformation.

Xiong expressed strong support for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, and pledged to make efforts to bring more Chinese businesses to Việt Nam.

Hà said the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China have been steadily consolidated, particularly in the economic sphere, with the sides now discussing further joint work in green energy, climate change and carbon-neutral initiatives.

Hà also met with a number of German and European business delegations, and assured them of the Vietnamese Government’s support.

Urs Unkauf, federal managing director of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, appreciated the increasingly favourable investment and business environment in Việt Nam and expressed interest in expanding operations in the country, especially Bình Dương. – VNS