DATC warns of fraud, imposters

VIETNAM, April 16 -  

 

HÀ NỘI The Vietnam Debt and Asset Trading Corporation (DATC) has issued a fraud warning after reports of scammers impersonating DATC's employees, contacting people who have lost money on corporate bonds and other investment activities and offering to help recover their assets. 

The DATC said imposters may forge seals, and documents using the DATC's info and signatures of its legal representative to lure potential victims. After promising they can help the victims recover their losses, imposters often demand money transfers as recovery fees. 

The corporation said in an official statement that DATC is a State-owned corporation handling debts among commercial banks and enterprises. The corporation does not engage, in any capacity, in individual asset recovery. 

DATC strongly recommends the public thoroughly verify the caller information and conduct their research before engaging in transactions. In cases of fraud or impersonation of DATC's employees, people should record the phone calls and report them to the authorities. VNS

