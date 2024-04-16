E2M Fitness Eclipses 215,000 Members, Registration Opens April 25
Member testimonials include significant weight loss, better nutrition, increased fertilityCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eager 2 Motivate (E2M) Fitness, a virtual health and wellness program, has open enrollment beginning April 25 - May 2 for its transformative 8-Week Fitness Program. With a diverse clientele of 215,000, including working mothers, competitive athletes, active duty military, seniors, and persons with disabilities, E2M Fitness offers a fully virtual platform accessible 24/7.
E2M members have perpetual access to offerings with no recurring fees; married members can extend benefits to spouses at no additional cost. The total enrollment cost is a one-time fee of $320 or eight weekly $40 installments.
Enrollment Details
Sign-Up Window: April 25-May 2, 2024
Program Start Date: 8-week round begins April 29
How to Enroll: Visit E2MFitness.com and register
**The one-time $320 fee is a lifetime membership in E2M; Pay for one round, and never sign up or pay again!; Spouses can join for free.
Open to All
With no limit on spots, E2M Fitness encourages everyone to transform their lives, emphasizing that the strength of the program lies in its community and the comprehensive support it offers.
8-Week Round Details
E2M enrollees are admitted to a supportive members-only Facebook community where they participate in live or recorded trainer-guided workouts; daily motivational talks from certified fitness coaches, mental health experts, and doctors; and an 8-week meal plan designed by nutritionists. Workouts are 15-60 minutes with modifications based on fitness ability.
For more information and to enroll, please visit E2MFitness.com.
Embark on Your Transformation Journey
A Comprehensive Approach to Wellness
E2M Fitness stands out from competitors by offering comprehensive nutrition and mental fitness classes led by certified staff members for a singular payment of $320.
Understanding various dietary restrictions, E2M Fitness provides weekly, supplement-free and healthy plans for a variety of dietary preferences including nursing mothers. E2M Kitchen provides affordable, pre-packaged meals delivered to your door. To learn about meal subscription options, visit https://e2mkitchen.com/.
About E2M Fitness:
E2M Fitness is a virtual fitness enterprise with its comprehensive workout and nutrition plans. Their core mission is to cultivate sustainable, healthy lifestyles through meticulously crafted regimens adaptable for individuals at all fitness levels, whether at home or in the gym. E2M Fitness offers meal plans entirely free of supplements, empowering participants to craft nourishing meals, complemented by weekly live cooking classes for added guidance and inspiration. With a dedication to holistic well-being, E2M Fitness guides individuals towards their fitness goals, where motivation converges with tangible results. Founded in 2016, E2M has more than 215,000 members. E2M is a Veteran-owned Small Business.
About Words Warriors LLC:
The Words Warriors LLC team helps business leaders and government officials thrive with precise communication across cultures through our specialized translation services, executive communication advice and coaching, and bridge-building between American and Iraqi Kurdistan companies. Words Warriors is an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with offices in New York City and Erbil, Iraq. Words Warriors clients history includes: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan, and Strategic Insight Group.
For media inquiries contact:
Richelle Carey
Media Relations Director
richelle.carey@wordswarriors.com
346-800-3102
https://www.wordswarriors.com/
Jessica Lopez
Media Relations Manager
+1 863-241-8367
jessica.lopez@wordswarriors.com
