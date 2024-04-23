NaVOBA Launches Virtual Matchmaker Series to Create Corporate Contracting Opportunities for Veteran Owned Businesses
Everything we do is geared to helping veterans compete for contracts with Corporate America and this program is going to make great strides in helping us achieve and measure that impact.”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) launched a new quarterly, virtual networking series to maximize contracting opportunities with U.S. corporations committed to working with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers. In 2020, NaVOBA launched Marching Forward Mondays (MFM) in response to the COVID restrictions to facilitate virtual connections.
“Our Marching Forward Mondays VBE Showcase was a great program for what we could do during COVID, but we decided to take a fresh approach for 2024,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “This exciting new format dramatically increases conversations between capable veteran-owned suppliers and interested buyers. Everything we do is geared to helping veterans compete for contracts with Corporate America and this program is going to make great strides in helping us achieve and measure that impact.”
This new program, titled Marching Forward Mondays: Operation Matchmaker, is a more sophisticated approach employing smart matchmaking technology with our partners at My Business Matches, the leading matchmaking platform for connecting businesses worldwide. Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise® (VBE) suppliers will register for each event and share the goods and services they provide and the value they create for their customers. Purchasing decision-makers from NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies will register and detail the categories they are seeking qualified suppliers for, and meetings will be created when there is a match.
“Our Corporate Allies are serious about giving our VBEs opportunities to compete for business,” said Mimi Lohm, NaVOBA’s VP of Corporate Relations. “This new format ensures that conversations are coming from a place of mutual interest so we’re not wasting anyone’s time where there’s no real opportunity.”
The Operation Matchmaker events began to take place every quarter on a Monday, beginning on April 8, 2024, from 2:00-5:00 PM EST. Veteran-owned businesses that were not yet certified by NaVOBA were welcome to register for the first event but priority was given to NaVOBA-Certified VBEs/SDVBEs. Corporations were also encouraged to invite buyers from their prime contractors to register as well if there are significant tier-2 opportunities available.
“The virtual format offers tremendous savings to both corporate buyers and veteran-owned business suppliers in terms of time commitment and travel costs,” said Adam McCarty, “NaVOBA’s Operations Manager and Matchmaker program lead. “In a single afternoon from the comfort of their desks, these category managers were able to meet with more than a dozen highly-motivated and capable prospective VBE suppliers – and we’ll be doing it again every three months.”
The format offered a “Networking Room” where participants were socializing and interacting while waiting for the one-on-one meetings to take place in private virtual rooms. NaVOBA strongly encourages veterans to put their money where their mouth is and buy from other veteran-owned businesses and team up to build capacity. This set-up allows for those conversations to take place while suppliers are waiting for their next match meeting.
To learn more about how you can participate as a buyer or as a supplier, visit www.navoba.org/Matchmaker.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and two-thirds of NaVOBA’s Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure its alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs. NaVOBA proudly serves as the official veteran-owned business partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC). NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE).
NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
