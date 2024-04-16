Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of construction on state-of-the-art North Dakota State Laboratory

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum, alongside Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller and state agency officials, led the groundbreaking ceremony today for the new North Dakota State Laboratory. The event marked a significant milestone in the state's commitment to advancing public health and preserving environmental quality in North Dakota.

"Whether they know it or not, every North Dakotan benefits from the State Laboratory, from water and air quality testing to disease prevention and control efforts in collaboration with community partners," Burgum said. "We're excited to embark on this transformative and historic project, which underscores our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all North Dakotans. The new State Laboratory will allow for safer and more efficient workflow while also enhancing our capabilities to respond effectively to emerging public health challenges and environmental threats."

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the new North Dakota State Laboratory location northeast of the Capitol. State legislators, cabinet members and leadership from the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services and the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality also gathered to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Miller, who chairs the State Laboratory Steering Committee and the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission, emphasized the strategic significance of the chosen location and design.

"By locating the new State Laboratory within the Capitol grounds, we're maximizing productivity, minimizing costs and fostering collaboration between key government agencies," Miller stated.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured remarks from key officials, including Health and Human Services Commissioner Wayne Salter, State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi and Environmental Quality Director David Glatt, highlighting the pivotal role of the State Laboratory in safeguarding public health and environmental quality.

The $70 million facility is being built with federal funds and is slated to commence construction this month, with completion expected by June 2026. Zerr-Berg Architects spearheaded the design of the 100,000-square-foot lab, which will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and scalable infrastructure to meet evolving demands. Kraus-Anderson is the construction manager of the facility.

Once operational, the new State Laboratory will be staffed by approximately 50 team members from Health and Human Services and Environmental Quality, serving as a hub for consultation, training and testing services related to infectious diseases, water quality monitoring and disaster response.

A segment of the road adjacent to the northeast parking lot was closed Monday until further notice as construction of the new State Laboratory begins.

More information about the North Dakota State Laboratory project is available on the Health and Human Services website here.