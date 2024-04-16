Netgate Launches 4200 Max Security Gateway with pfSense Plus Software
We are excited to launch the Max version of Netgate 4200, a major leap forward in performance and security for small and medium businesses. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, announced today that the Max version of the 4200 Security Gateway with pfSense® Plus software is now available. The Netgate 4200 is the ideal network solution for small and medium businesses, offering an excellent price-to-performance ratio, flexible connectivity, advanced security features, high-performance VPN, and more.
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
About the Netgate 4200 Max
The Netgate 4200 Max comes with 128 GB NVMe SSD storage preinstalled (upgraded from the 8GB eMMC of storage of the Netgate 4200). It has blazing-fast performance thanks to its 4-core Intel® Atom® C1110 CPU running at 2.1 GHz. The Netgate 4200 Max achieves benchmark results in routing, firewall, and IPsec VPN that are up to THREE TIMES FASTER than the Netgate 4100.
The Netgate 4200 Max provides the flexibility and throughput that small to medium business networks require, with four discrete 2.5 Gb Ethernet WAN/LAN ports. With pfSense Plus software, it delivers fast and secure VPN, whether site-to-site (with cloud providers or between branch offices) or remote for off-site workers. It supports IPsec, OpenVPN®, and WireGuard® protocols and delivers VPN throughput that normally requires a much more expensive device.
Storage and pfSense Plus
For customers who need additional storage for their pfSense Plus appliance, particularly those who make heavy use of ZFS boot environments/snapshots or who rely on add-on packages that require additional storage (like Snort, Suricata, and pfBlockerNG), the 128GB of high-speed NVMe storage that comes with the 4200 Max should more than meet their requirements. Users will also benefit from faster storage access and a longer lifetime (higher capacity allows for more even distribution of read/write access over time).
Wrap-up
The Netgate 4200 Max, with the addition of 128GB NVMe storage, joins the Netgate 4200 as a Security Gateway (router/firewall/VPN) with best-in-class processing power. It delivers the advanced capabilities and industry-leading reliability of pfSense Plus software, all at a great price. It includes free updates to pfSense Plus software for the life of the hardware and complimentary TAC Lite assistance and is available for $649.
"We are excited to launch the Max version of Netgate 4200, a major leap forward in performance and security for small and medium businesses. Outperforming the Netgate 4100, it offers advanced security features, a powerful VPN, and high-bandwidth connectivity. Our 24/7 technical support ensures our customers are always connected and protected," said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
About pfSense Plus Software
The world’s leading open-source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense Plus software is the world’s most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - with over ten million installations. pfSense Plus software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Esther Cheng
Netgate
+1 512-646-4100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other