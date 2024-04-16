HR for Health, a California Dental Association Endorsed Software Provider, Now Offers Employee Scheduler to CDA Members

The #1 and ONLY HR software dedicated to helping medical and dental practices stay compliant all while improving employee performance. At CDA, everything we do, we do for dentists, their patients and the ever-evolving profession of dentistry. HR for Health's Employee Scheduler Endorsed by the CDA

New HR Tool Automatically Helps Dental Practices Stay Compliant with California Meal and Rest Break Laws

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leading HR compliance software for dental and healthcare professionals, and the California Dental Association (CDA), representing organized dentistry for its over 27,000 members in the state of California, are pleased to offer an advanced Employee Scheduler to CDA members. This offering is a new way for CDA members to get more efficient, reduce tedious busywork, and protect their dental practices.

The CDA is committed to the success of its members in service to patients and the public. That’s why it has endorsed HR for Health’s all-in-one human resources solution for dental practices that need to handle documentation, onboarding, terminations, and payroll. Adding employee scheduling to the mix will make administration simpler, and automate compliance with notoriously tricky state meal and rest laws.

Jill Hasselmann, SVP of Strategic Partnerships for HR for Health commented, “HR for Health and the CDA share a vision of empowering dental practices. We also know the weight of administrative work and practice-endangering risk that come with manual data entry and employee scheduling. That’s why we’ve worked together to expand our endorsed offering for CDA members to include Employee Scheduler functionality. “

She added, “The Employee Scheduler helps reduce busywork, finds productivity-increasing insights in calendar data, and ultimately protects practices against fines, lawsuits, and other adverse events related to non-compliance.”

Ann Milar, Director of Practice Support for CDA, noted, “This expanded offering continues to demonstrate why we’ve endorsed HR for Health as a human resources solution for dental practitioners. Its combination of day-to-day usefulness and risk reduction is a compelling proposition for our over members.”

Both organizations are excited about the promise of this expanded endorsement to make life better for dental practices across California.

About HR for Health:

HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

About the California Dental Association:

The California Dental Association represents organized dentistry in the state of California. Founded in 1870, CDA is committed to the success of our members in service to their patients and the public. CDA also contributes to the oral health of Californians through various comprehensive programs and advocacy. CDA’s membership consists of more than 27,000 dentists, making it the largest constituent of the American Dental Association.