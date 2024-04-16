California Business Brokers® Announces Successful Acquisition of Desert Hose and Supply Corporation by Private Investors

California Business Brokers® - The industry leading broker firm, specializing in mergers and acquisitions.

TRABUCO CANYON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Business Brokers® , a leader in business brokerage and M&A services, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Desert Hose and Supply Corporation by a private investor. The transaction was expertly facilitated by California Business Brokers® experienced team, led by Christina Lazuric Woscoff.

Desert Hose and Supply Corporation, a respected provider in the industrial supply sector, has been a cornerstone in its market for years, offering high-quality products and services. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the company’s history and sets the stage for further growth and expansion under its new ownership.

Christina Lazuric Woscoff, principal at California Business Brokers® and a seasoned expert in business sales and acquisitions, spearheaded the negotiations. Her leadership and deep understanding of the industry dynamics were instrumental in the seamless completion of this transaction. "We are thrilled to have facilitated this acquisition," said Lazuric Woscoff. "This deal not only signifies growth for Desert Hose and Supply Corporation but also underscores the strength and potential of private investments in the industrial supply sector."

The acquisition by the private investor is expected to inject new energy into Desert Hose and Supply Corporation, with plans to expand product offerings and enhance customer service. The investors bring a wealth of knowledge and resources that are anticipated to propel the company to new heights of success.

California Business Brokers® , with its proven track record and extensive network, continues to set the benchmark in the business brokerage industry. Since 2003, California Business Brokers® has been instrumental in numerous successful transactions, ensuring a smooth transition for both sellers and buyers through meticulous planning, strategic negotiations, and comprehensive valuation services.

For further information about this transaction or inquiries about future partnerships, please contact California Business Brokers® at 800.296.2499 or visit our website at www.californiabusinessbrokers.com.

About California Business Brokers®

California Business Brokers® , based in Mission Viejo, California, is the premier brokerage firm in the industry, specializing in sales, mergers, and acquisitions of businesses across diverse sectors including manufacturing, construction, technology, distribution, healthcare, and services. Known for realistic valuations and a track record of success, California Business Brokers® provides unmatched professional expertise in facilitating business transitions.