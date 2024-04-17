Renowned Author Brian Tracy Endorses Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings' Book "Ethan's Good Dad Act"

Brian Tracy – Speaker, Author, Consultant, and father of four children Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee Chair Dr Jennings and his son Ethan

Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings' upcoming book, "Ethan's Good Dad Act: " has received high praise from renowned author and speaker Brian Tracy.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings' upcoming book, "Ethan's Good Dad Act: One Father Turns His Lemons into Lemonade So That All Good Dads Can Take a Sip!" has received high praise from renowned author and speaker Brian Tracy. Tracy, a father of four children, has expressed his admiration for the book's insights on parenting and the significance of a father's role in a child's life.

In his testimonial, Tracy commends Dr. Jennings for breaking new ground in childhood custody through the "Good Dad Act" passed in Florida. He believes that the impact of this groundbreaking legislation will benefit the entire country. Tracy's endorsement underscores the importance of Dr. Jennings' work in advocating for the involvement of fathers in their children's lives.

Dr. Jennings' book is set to be released in May 2024 and will be available for purchase on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and other outlets. "Ethan's Good Dad Act" is poised to transform the lives of many individuals, especially children, with its wisdom and experience that can have a lasting impact for years to come.

Tracy, known for his seminars on success and peak performance, emphasizes the crucial role of parental love and support in shaping a child's self-concept and self-ideal. He highlights the crisis of "fatherlessness" in America and applauds Dr. Jennings for championing the "Good Dad Act," which aims to enable fathers to play an active, loving, and supportive role in their children's lives.

As Tracy states, "The way that children feel about themselves, based on the love and acceptance they receive from their parents when they are young, is the most important single factor in raising happy, healthy, self-sufficient children." He believes that Dr. Jennings' book and the "Good Dad Act" have the potential to positively impact countless people, both children and parents, for years to come.

With the endorsement of Brian Tracy, "Ethan's Good Dad Act" is poised to make a significant contribution to the discourse on fatherhood and parenting, offering valuable insights and guidance for individuals and families.

For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests with Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings, please contact Vanessa Cassis at GoodDad@GoodDadAct.com or 954-999-6120

