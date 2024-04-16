Messner Reeves LLP Announces New Location for Orange County Office

Messner Reeves LLP

Messner Reeves LLP relocates to a newly designed space in Orange County that aligns with the firm's culture and the needs of its attorneys, staff, and clients.

We are excited to relocate the OC office. Our custom-designed space aligns with the firm's culture and nicely meets the needs of our attorneys, staff, and clients.” — Kathleen Carter, Partner

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves LLP is pleased to announce the relocation of the firm's Orange County office. The new space, located at 611 Anton Boulevard, Suite 450, in Costa Mesa, is in the heart of the arts and culture district as part of the Pacific Arts Plaza. With distinctive architecture that includes a sculpture garden, the Pacific Arts Plaza is a centrally located facility offering modern amenities in a prime Costa Mesa location.

This relocation is part of the firm's long-term expansion in the Orange County market. It builds on past successful acquisitions of highly sought-after partners Andrew S. Hollins and Kathleen Carter, formerly of Ropers Majeski.

EXPANDING ON OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GOLDEN STATE

Messner Reeves LLP has increased its profile and intensity in expertise in the competitive California legal market. This new location underscores the firm's commitment to expanding its footprint in Orange County, which will better serve the evolving needs of its sophisticated clients in the area.

Orange County professionals and businesses can turn to Messner Reeves for legal services in various practice areas, including litigation, employment law, real estate, intellectual property, medical and insurance defense, and more.

ABOUT MESSNER REEVES LLP

Messner Reeves LLP is a full-service law firm with 12 offices nationwide, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New York, Wyoming, and Utah. The firm provides a full range of legal services to clients ranging from entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies. No client is too big or too small. Each client receives exceptional legal counsel marked by responsiveness, accountability, and professional integrity.

The attorneys at Messner Reeves LLP represent the highest standards in the legal profession. Attorneys counsel clients with great personal attention, believing that the driving force behind success is an entrepreneurial spirit. This unique perspective helps the firm's attorneys work efficiently and with high quality to achieve their clients' goals.

For more information, visit messner.com.