Secretary Becerra Statement on U.S. Global Health Security Strategy

The United States must be in position to prevent, detect, and respond to public health crises – including infectious disease threats at home and abroad. The Global Health Security Strategy does that. This strategy promotes a One Health approach – an approach that is collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary — and recognizes the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment as well as the importance of coordination across government, business, and civil society. We are committed to contributing to the Pandemic Fund, including $700 million to date, addressing financing gaps and building stronger regional and global institutions that can drive innovation, offering reliable public health guidance, and implementing a rapid response to global health emergencies.

This strategy will strengthen our public health systems, prioritize the health of people around the globe and develop systems that can prevent, detect, and fight every kind of biological danger. Strengthening global health security is a national security priority, and is essential to protect the health, lives, and economic well-being of the American people. These steps confirm that the Biden-Harris Administration is delivering on the President’s commitment to protect the American people from the next pandemic.