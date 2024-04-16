GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS LAUNCHES NEW PASSOVER CATERING MENU
Place holiday orders onlineMARIETTA, GA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldbergs Fine Foods, the iconic New York-style deli and restaurant, is elevating Passover with ease by launching a new Passover catering menu, filled with holiday staples and a few new holiday table additions. Passover is celebrated annually by the Jewish community and commemorates the exodus from Egypt to freedom. Savor tradition and taste with Goldberg’s meticulously crafted dishes, designed to bring families together this holiday season. Guest can pre-order from exclusive menu starting now.
“Passover is such a special time for our local communities that celebrate,” said Bradley Saxe, Co-Chief Executive Officer for Goldbergs Group. “We are delighted to provide traditional offerings and introduce some new flavors in honor of this meaningful holiday that brings together families and friends.”
The new Goldbergs Passover Catering Menu features the Goldbergs Famous Chicken Soup (without the noodles), Matzo Balls, Traditional Walnut Charoset, Gefilte Fish, Chopped Chicken Livers, Goldbergs Famous Brisket, Honey Horseradish Roasted Chicken, Cedar Plank Salmon, Stuffed Cabbage Rolls, and Spinach Mushroom Farfel Kugel.
The new Seder Plate Menu features Roasted Spring Vegetables, Baked Yellow Squash Casserole, Seasonal Fruit, Coconut Macaroons, Chocolate Dipped Macaroons, Shank Bones, Bitter Herb, Hard Boiled Eggs, Charosis, Horseradish Root, and a Whole Seder Plate (for ceremonial purposes, not to be eaten).
The Passover Catering Menu will be available at the Battery Park, Buckhead, Dunwoody, East Cobb, Toco Hills, and West Paces locations. Available while supplies last. Orders may be placed by emailing catering@goldbergbagel.com or calling 404-476-3555.
Goldbergs offers dine-in, pickup, delivery, and catering. You can also get your Goldbergs favorites shipped directly to you through Goldbelly. For more information, visit www.goldbergsfinefoods.com or follow them on Facebook @GoldbergsBagels or Instagram @GoldbergsFineFoods. Download the Goldbergs Fine Foods app via Google Play or the App Store and receive 10% off your first mobile order.
About Goldbergs Group
Goldbergs Group is headquartered in Marietta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, and Goldbergs Commissary.
