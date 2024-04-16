Governor Gianforte Announces Deadline Extended for Property Tax Relief Programs

HELENA, Mont. – Today, Governor Greg Gianforte announced the deadline to apply for two property tax relief programs would be extended to June 1 to give Montanans with a substantial hardship extended time to apply for relief.

“Property taxes are too high, and homeowners deserve relief,” Gov. Gianforte said. “In an effort to provide property tax relief to Montanans, we worked with the legislature to provide rebates and programs to offset the cost of rising property taxes. It’s great to announce we’re extending the deadline to June 1 for eligible Montanans to apply for relief programs.”

The deadline for Property Tax Assistance Program (PTAP) and the Montana Disabled Veterans (MDV) Property Tax Assistance Program initially set for April 15 was extended today to June 1 for those facing a substantial hardship in meeting the original deadline.

PTAP is open to individuals who meet certain criteria based on home ownership, occupancy requirements, and income qualifications. Gov. Gianforte worked with the legislature in 2023 to expand the program’s eligibility to more Montanans, increasing the eligibility for properties with a market value from $200,000 to $350,000.

And the MDV Property Tax Assistance Program reduces the property tax burden for Montana veterans who are 100% disabled or the surviving unmarried spouse of a deceased veteran who was 100% disabled. Eligibility for reduced property taxes is based on home ownership, occupancy, military disability requirements, and income qualifications. Similar to PTAP for Tax Year 2024, the MDV program will have higher qualifying income levels.

Addressing rising property taxes is one of Gov. Gianforte’s top priorities.

To reduce the burden of property taxes for Montanans, the governor in June 2023 delivered Montanans $120 million in permanent, long-term property tax relief through House Bill 587. Further, the governor secured up to $1,350 in property tax rebates for Montana homeowners for their primary residence over 2023 and 2024. Taken together, the measures provide the average Montana homeowner with relief that more than offsets his or her property tax increase.

In addition to providing short-term relief for increased property taxes, the governor also established the Property Tax Task Force to address rising rates and to restrain their future growth. To learn more about the Property Tax Task Force and to watch its recent meetings, visit propertytaxreform.mt.gov.

To learn more about the Department of Revenue and its property tax relief programs, visit mtrevenue.gov/property.