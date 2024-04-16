Premier Chupu Mathabatha continues commitment to Mafoto Primary School in Motetema

The Premier of Limpopo, Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, visited Mafoto Primary School in Motetema, Elias Motsoaledi Municipality, to deliver an additional 17 laptops to the school. This donation is part of his ongoing efforts to support the school and bridge the gap between illiteracy and competency.

In January 2024, during his birthday celebrations, Premier Mathabatha pledged to assist Mafoto Primary School in preparing learners for the fourth industrial revolution. Since then, he has delivered on his promise by providing air conditioners, a solar power system, carports, and a total of 27 laptops, with the recent addition of 17 more.

Principal Stephina Pheeha expressed her gratitude, stating, "The computers are here, I wouldn't understand why our learners would not succeed since we have resources here and after receiving such assistance. We want to thank you Premier for all that you have done for our school."

One of the learners at the school, Thapelo Nkogatse, shared her excitement, "The laptops brought by the Premier would change our lives for the better. We are thankful that the Premier honored his word when he promised them all these things in January 2024."

Premier Mathabatha reiterated that his support for Mafoto Primary School is not charity but a personal commitment, being an alumnus of the school himself. He further announced plans to construct additional classrooms and provide more laptops to further enhance the learning environment.

Premier Mathabatha further said that his visit to school was to assess progress made in some of the commitment he made and was pleased that both the air conditioning and solar power he donated were working.

