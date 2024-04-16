Sue Seserman presents: “Meet the Superheroes”

Interactive Storytelling Event will Empower Kids with (and without) Disabilities

I hope that ‘Meet the Superheroes’ will motivate children with disabilities and their parents. I want them to know they are capable of doing amazing things.” — Sue Seserman, Creator and Author of Epilectra

DENVER, CO, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Global Awareness Day (May 16th) and National Share a Story Month, Sue Seserman, Creator and Author of the groundbreaking graphic novel series, Epilectra, will host a virtual interactive storytelling event: Meet the Superheroes. The event is on Sunday, May 5th, from 5 to 6 p.m MST. Parents and children, especially those with disabilities, are invited to join Seserman in an event designed to foster a community of strength, understanding and acceptance.

“Meet the Superheroes” will feature readings and graphics from Epilectra, the graphic novel series that turns disability into superability. The series provides a fresh, modern interpretation of the traditional comic book superhero, educates about disability in an easy to digest manner, and encourages conversation about a complicated and emotionally-charged topic all while offering up non-stop adventure. The event breaks down into thirds: 20 minutes to introduce the story’s superheroes and Seserman’s own journey with disability that led her to create Epilectra, 20 minutes of reading from Epilectra Book 1 (this will be the very first time Seserman’s shared the story with an audience), and 20 minutes of Q and A.

“I am very excited to share Epilectra with more people, especially kids,” said Seserman. “The graphic novel represents disability as strong and empowering. I hope that ‘Meet the Superheroes’ will motivate children with disabilities and their parents. I want them to know they are capable of doing amazing things; that they should never give up on their dreams.”

Epilectra Book 1 is 8.5x11 and nearly 200 pages. It includes four-color illustrations by former Disney artist, Jayme Brown. The book features Team SEEZ (for Support & Empower Everyone Zealously), a team of diverse superheroes with different disabilities led by Epilectra, who manages epilepsy while guiding the team on their missions. The action unfolds in exciting New York City. Epilectra Book 1 includes three complete stories: Story 1: SEEZation, Epilectra’s Origin Story and the formation of Team SEEZ; Story 2: Up on the Roof, an exploration of Epilectra’s human persona, 5th grade social studies teacher Eden Rivers and her relationships with family and students; and Story 3: River Rager, Epilectra’s encounter with enraged half man/half shark River Rager and his sidekick Crusty the Crustacean.

Seserman battles two disabilities herself – epilepsy and type 1 diabetes. Her experience with disability – as a patient and as a volunteer – compelled her to write Epilectra. She found that the patients she visited while volunteering felt they had to give up so much because of their disability – their education, their career, their relationships, their independence – and she wanted to do something to change their mindset from one of “I can’t” to one of “I can.” This led to the creation of character Epilectra – a strong woman with a disability she could transform into a superability to do good and was unafraid to be out in the world. That’s the Origin Story of Epilectra, the graphic novel.

To register for the “Meet the Superheroes” event please visit: https://www.epilectra.com/events. Every attendee will receive a discount code to purchase the book and wristband “Superabled” bracelet.

Epilectra will be available soon online and in bookstores nationwide.

# # #

Media:

To receive a download of Epilectra Book 1, a hard copy of the book, OR to request an interview with

Epilectra Creator and Author, Sue Seserman, email: maya@shubucreative.com.