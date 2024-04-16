INFCOM-3 establishes new Study Group on Environmental Sustainability

Environmental Sustainability was identified as one of the strategic objectives in the WMO Strategic Plan (2024–2027), which was adopted by the 19th World Meteorological Congress in 2023. The plan emphasizes a commitment to achieve a sustainable, net zero and resilient world for all, including an environmentally sustainable approach to weather and climate. It also includes a focus on ensuring environmentally sustainable designs for WMO observing programmes.

INFCOM has committed to promoting the development and adoption of cost-effective and environmentally sustainable strategies and technologies for observing systems. Until now, INFCOM's activities related to environmental sustainability have been coordinated by a focal point and focused on environmentally friendly strategies in the context of the implementation of the Global Basic Observing Network (GBON). However, the WMO Strategic Plan (2024–2027) outlines a more ambitious goal related to environmental sustainability to achieve net zero. As a result, INFCOM's mandate in this area extends to all its activities, necessitating stronger collaboration across the commission to achieve the desired outcome.

INFCOM has reviewed and discussed activities related to environmental sustainability aiming for a broader contribution in this area. The Study Group on Environmental Sustainability (SG-EnvS), established by INFCOM, will:

Facilitate a coordinated approach throughout the commission and aid in exchanging experiences in this new area relevant to all INFCOM groups.

Address the environmental impact of the WMO Integrated Global Observing System (WIGOS), WMO Information System (WIS), and WMO Integrated Processing and Prediction System (WIPPS). It will also develop feasible proposals and recommendations to minimize these impacts without compromising the benefits of these systems.

The SG-EnvS has been tasked to:

Develop a roadmap on how to address the environmental sustainability goals stated in the WMO Strategic Plan with respect to INFCOM activities.

Conduct workshops to share best practices on environmental sustainability, and to provide a platform for exchange of ideas, best practices and the development of collective strategies.

Gather and share best practices to reduce the environmental impact of WIGOS, WIS, and WIPPS with Members.

Additionally, a side event on environmental sustainability was held on 15 April 2024 in a hybrid format with both online and in-person participation. The event provided a brief overview of INFCOM's past activities and future plans for promoting environmental sustainability. It presented an excellent opportunity for participants to engage and discuss strategies and activities that could help embed environmental sustainability throughout INFCOM.

They've also been able to share their experiences, opinions, and challenges regarding environmental sustainability practices, and to improve their understanding of how to implement environmentally sustainable solutions in their applications.

INFCOM will continue to promote the implementation of environmental sustainability in all related activities, at the national and international level.



Related documents

Doc 7.3: Draft Decision 7.3/1 - Study group on Environmental Sustainability – Approved

Inf 7.3 - Environmental sustainability

*Documents will soon be available on the INFCOM-3 minisite