Lazer Logistics rises 13-spots to rank 77 according to the Transport Topics 2024 Top 100 Logistics Companies list

About

Lazer Logistics Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America’s largest provider of outsourced end-to-end yard management. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer is committed to delivering yard management solutions that make a difference in the world. Their solutions include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With EVs in market from coast-to-coast, Lazer operates North America’s largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters and is committed to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by simplifying the complicated process through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment, and managing grant programs where applicable. Lazer has operations in over 700 locations with more than 5,800 employees and 10,000 fleet assets– the Company runs over 9 million annual service hours for a diverse set of blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. More info: www.lazerlogistics.com.

