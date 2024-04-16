Lazer Logistics rises 13-spots to rank 77 according to the Transport Topics 2024 Top 100 Logistics Companies list
Despite the soft freight market conditions that have been placing financial strain on third-party logistics providers for the past couple years, Lazer rises up.
We are proud to be recognized in Transport Topics' prestigious Top 100 list for another year, a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, even amidst the market's headwinds.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transport Topics released its annual Top 100 list of the largest logistics companies in North America based on full-year gross revenue. Once again, Lazer Logistics has been recognized as ranking 77th among all third-party logistics providers competing in this market. The list features the industry’s top freight brokerage firms, air and ocean freight forwarders, dry storage and refrigerated warehouse operators, and dedicated contract carriers.
— Adam Newsome
“Soft freight market conditions have been placing financial strain on third-party logistics providers for the past couple of years with an oversupply of truck capacity driving down rates and squeezing brokers’ margins,” said Seth Clevenger, managing editor of features and multimedia at Transport Topics. “Despite this challenging business environment, the industry’s top 3PLs have continued to drive improvements in supply chain efficiency for their shipper customers.”
Lazer Logistics CEO Adam Newsome added, "We are proud to be recognized in Transport Topics' prestigious Top 100 list for another year, a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, even amidst the market's headwinds. Our ranking at 77 is not just a number—it reflects our strategic adaptability and relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled value to our clients. In a time when the logistics industry is pressed on all sides by soft market conditions and tightening margins, Lazer Logistics stands firm in our mission to drive forward with innovative solutions that redefine supply chain efficiency."
For more information about Lazer Logistics and how our services are helping companies successfully increase efficiencies and throughput during a down market, please contact Norman Miglietta at nmiglietta@lazerlogistics.com.
Lazer Logistics
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America’s leading outsourced supply chain yard logistics provider. Their solutions include spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, and YMS technology. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer Logistics operates North America’s largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters. It is committed to helping customers achieve their corporate sustainability goals and the communities in which it serves. They simplify the complicated process of electrifying yard operations through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution, which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment and managing grant programs where applicable.
Lazer has operations in over 700 locations, more than 5,800 employees, and over 10,000 fleet assets. The Company runs over 9 million annual service hours for a diverse set of blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. For more info, visit www.lazerlogistics.com. You can also follow Lazer Logistics on LinkedIn and Instagram.
Transport Topics
Since 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, TT journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry and helping them stay ready for what's to come. To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/logistics/rankings/2024.
