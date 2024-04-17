SciCrunch® and AsedaSciences® Partner to Empower Scientists and Institutions with Enhanced Research Solutions
The partnership between SciCrunch and AsedaSciences brings together two industry leaders committed to driving innovation and excellence in scientific inquiry.
By leveraging the SciScore platform, we can help institutions enhance their research quality, reproducibility & reputation, ultimately contributing to their success in the global scientific community”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SciCrunch, a leading provider of scientific research tools, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with AsedaSciences® to revolutionize the research landscape for scientists and institutions worldwide. This collaboration will offer tailored solutions to enhance research quality, reproducibility, and visibility, benefiting individual researchers and academic institutions.
— Brad Calvin, President and Co-founder, AsedaSciences
The partnership between SciCrunch and AsedaSciences brings together two industry leaders committed to driving innovation and excellence in scientific inquiry. By combining SciCrunch’s state-of-the-art research platform, SciScore®, with AsedaSciences’ advanced data analytics capabilities provided through their 3RnD® platform, researchers will gain unprecedented access to comprehensive data analysis, visualization, and interpretation tools.
"We are excited about our partnership with AsedaSciences as it aligns perfectly with our mission to empower scientists with tools to enhance their research impact,” said Anita Bandrowski, CEO of SciCrunch. “Together, we aim to revolutionize the research landscape by providing comprehensive solutions that address the needs of individual researchers and academic institutions alike."
Through this partnership, SciCrunch and AsedaSciences will offer an integrated suite of solutions designed to streamline the research process and enhance productivity. Researchers will benefit from enhanced data management capabilities, robust analytical tools, and personalized support to optimize their research endeavors.
"Our collaboration with SciCrunch represents a significant step forward in our efforts to support academic institutions and commercial organizations in improving publication quality and attracting top scientific talent,” said Brad Calvin, President and Co-founder, AsedaSciences. “By leveraging SciCrunch's innovative SciScore platform, we can help institutions enhance their research quality, reproducibility and reputation, ultimately contributing to their success in the global scientific community."
By leveraging SciScore, scientists can elevate the quality of their publications, enhancing impact, credibility, and citation rates. Moreover, SciScore empowers researchers to confidently navigate the publication process, offering guidance to fill gaps and streamline review cycles.
By harnessing AsedaSciences' assessment tools, institutions can gain insights into their publication quality, paving the way for improved citations and rankings. Additionally, the partnership introduces the Distinguished Scientific Institutes (DSI) ranking, a prestigious accolade highlighting institutions excelling in research quality. Institutions can leverage their SciScore to attract top talent and bolster their reputation as leaders in scientific excellence.
SciScore, a product of SciCrunch Inc., and 3RnD, a product of AsedaSciences, are advanced, cloud-based research solutions integrating Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning, designed to enable scientists and institutions to enhance research quality, reproducibility, and visibility.
For more information about SciScore and AsedaSciences, please visit sciscore.asedaSciences.com
**End of Press Release**
About AsedaSciences
AsedaSciences is a pioneering innovator at the intersection of chemistry, biology, machine learning and data visualization, providing an integrated platform to support global efforts by scientists to develop safer chemicals. Their 3RnD platform provides cutting-edge solutions that empower researchers across diverse disciplines to translate complex data into rapid decisions, improving productivity. With a dedication to data quality, rigorous validation and collaboration, AsedaSciences is committed to advancing scientific discovery and driving meaningful impact in the global research community. To learn more, visit https://www.asedasciences.com/
Contact: Brad Calvin | brad.calvin@asedasciences.com
About SciCrunch
SciCrunch Inc. is home to platforms like the Resource Identification Initiative, the Antibody Registry, and SciScore. We know the “ingredients” critical to your scientific paper and by working closely with the research community, provide platforms and tools that enable scientists, resource providers, and companies track research reagents and improve rigor and transparency in methods. SciScore won the 2022 Vesalius Innovation Award runner-up prize and was a 2020 ALPSP Innovation Award finalist. To learn more at https://www.scicrunch.com/about-us
Contact Researchers: Anita Bandrowski | anita@scicrunch.com
Contact Media/Publishers: Martijn Roelandse | martijn@martijnroelandse.dev
Anita Bandrowski
SciCrunch Inc
+31 6 47947744
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other