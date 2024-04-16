Netgate pfSense Software Ranked #1 Firewall Solution on Peerspot
We are honored to place first and will continue providing high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions. Thank you!”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, is excited to announce that pfSense® software is the #1 ranked firewall solution on Peerspot, a leading peer review site for enterprise technology. Placing first on Peerspot is a testament to the high performance, reliability, and affordability that pfSense software provides as a firewall, VPN, and router solution for networks of all sizes.
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
“Peerspot rankings are based on reviews by real users, which are important to Netgate because they represent how customers view our products,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. “We are honored to place first and will continue providing high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions. Thank you!”
Peerspot gathers ratings and reviews from verified users of products to help buyers make informed decisions. In the Firewalls category, pfSense software earned the highest overall score based on 128 reviews.
Highlights from user reviews include:
“We use pfSense to handle VPN connections, extending to remote workers in our various branches. The feature I find most valuable for fulfilling network security requirements is pfBlockerNG. It offers exceptional visibility and filtering capabilities, without the need for dedicated hardware or recurring expenses. Unlike other solutions, pfBlockerNG operates seamlessly and continuously without additional costs or maintenance concerns.” - Jose, IT Manager
“[What is most valuable about pfSense software is] the ease of use. It's easy to manage the firewall, rule-wise and interface-wise. For me, it's quite easy and friendly to use.” - Glenn, Senior Network Engineer
“The user interface is extremely user-friendly, which is why we use it across various sites. Our IT representatives at the plants find it easy to use and manage because of its straightforward interface.” Saeed, Deputy Manager of IT
Download pfSense Plus today
About pfSense Software
The world’s leading open-source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense software is the world’s most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide, with over ten million installations. pfSense software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software – the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Esther Cheng
Netgate
+1 512-646-4100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other