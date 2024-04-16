Submit Release
New ILO report reveals dangerous and long-lasting effects of climate change on workers’ health and safety

GENEVA (ILO News) – A new report on the effects that climate change is having on the safety and health of workers will be published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) on the 22nd of April.

The impacts of climate change on occupational safety and health, analyses the detrimental and long-lasting impact that climate change is having on the occupational safety and health (OSH) of billions of workers around the world. It includes the most recently available figures on deaths, injuries and illnesses that can be attributed to excessive heat and other consequences of climate change.

Embargoed copies of the report, the press release and multi-media materials can be made available to recognized media on request. Manal Azzi, ILO Senior Specialist on Occupational Safety will available for interviews on Friday 19 April.

The report and all associated materials will be under STRICT EMBARGO until 22 April, at 11:30 CET (9:30 GMT).

For UNOG-accredited correspondents, an embargoed hybrid press briefing will take place on Monday 22 April from 10:30 to 11:30 CET (8:30 to 9:30 GMT) at the Palais press room. Login details will be sent to journalists ahead of the briefing.

The findings will be presented by Manal Azzi, Balint Nafradi, Technical Officer on OSH data, and Zeina Awad, Chief of News and Media.

Audio of the briefing will be made available to the UNOG press corps and other registered journalists after the press conference.

For further information and to arrange media interviews, please contact the ILO Department of Communication: newsroom@ilo.org.

For broadcast coverage and interviews, please contact: multimedia@ilo.org.

