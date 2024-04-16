MEDIA ADVISORY: OSCA MISSISSAUGA MAYOR’S SCHOOL CRICKET AWARDS

Healthy active living through cricket OSCA students receiving awards of recognition

Monday, April 22ND, 2024, 10:00 AM -12:00 P.M. At The Great Hall, Mississauga Civic Centre

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us as the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) proudly unveils the 2024 edition of the Mississauga Mayor’s School Cricket program. This event will showcase the presentation of the prestigious Mississauga Mayor’s School Cricket Awards to deserving school cricketers. The ceremony will be graced by the presence of Acting Mayor Matt Mahoney, Mississauga City Councillors, officials from the school boards, and OSCA's lead sponsors.

The Mayor's School Cricket Awards event, hosted by OSCA, stands as a cornerstone of our school cricket program. It serves as a vital platform to inspire and motivate young cricketers, fostering a passion for the sport. This initiative aims to impart the values of healthy and active living through sports to school children. OSCA takes great pride in its partnerships with the Peel District School Board, Dufferin – Peel Catholic District School Board, and our founding partner, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), who have provided invaluable support to the sport in every capacity. OSCA has been actively providing cricket programs to children and youth well beyond the GTHA school boards during the past year as well as capacity building initiatives in schools through the generous support from TD Bank, Rogers Communications and OSCA’s community and public sector partners. These students were able to engage with their peers to develop skills that will stay with them for a lifetime.

Furthermore, OSCA is thrilled to announce that it has been nominated for the 2024 Parks and Recreation Ontario (PRO) Innovation Award for its groundbreaking efforts in developing innovative approaches to promoting youth engagement and well-being through cricket. This prestigious nomination underscores OSCA's commitment to fostering creativity and effectiveness in meeting the community's needs.

Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a not-for-profit organization formed to promote healthy lifestyles and opportunities for play among school children through inclusive cricket programs. Building on the community, municipal and education sector partnerships developed through CIMA, OSCA is enabling a lifelong love of healthy active living among school children through cricket.



For further information: office@oscaschools.org