FREDsense Announces Technical Milestone for Detecting PFAs in Water
FREDsense Technologies Corp. releases data set demonstrating successful measurement of PFAS in AFFF contaminated groundwater samplesCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant leap forward for environmental monitoring technology, FREDsense Technologies Corp. is thrilled to announce a technical milestone in revolutionizing the detection of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in water. These efforts have focused on demonstrating the necessary screening data of the previously announced portable version of FREDsense's cutting-edge technology, capable of identifying PFAS compounds within minutes at part per trillion levels of detection as a screening tool for site investigation and remedial activities.
PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," are a growing concern due to their persistence in the environment and potential health risks. With regulations in the part-per-trillion (ng/L) levels, PFAS represents a unique and difficult technical challenge which has limited the commercial availability of portable measurement tools. With more and more site investigation activity, remediation and environmental assessments occurring, it is critical to achieve quick turnaround information of data. Without a portable screening-based solution for PFAS, field consultants and decision makers lack the data necessary to make quick decisions and allow for more expedited clean-up. The ability to rapidly detect these compounds is a game-changer, offering unprecedented speed and efficiency in environmental monitoring and protection.
Today, there are no commercially available testing solutions for portable in-field testing at commercially relevant part-per-trillion levels or for the newly established drinking water limits by the EPA. With a significant commercial and technical gap, rapid screening ability for PFAS will be a game changer to the industry, allowing for a dramatically reduced time to make informed decisions. With lab turnaround times ranging from two to even as high as seven to eight weeks, having same-day data will support industries’ key goals of treating and removing PFAS.
David Lloyd, CEO of FREDsense Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the milestone, stating, "We are incredibly excited to share our recent technical findings demonstrating the potential for the technology to meet a significant need in the market. This represents a major step forward in our mission to make water testing fast, accessible, and reliable. Validating our portable PFAS detection technology not only showcases its potential but also aligns perfectly with our commitment to addressing critical environmental challenges."
FREDsense has published a case study demonstrating successful analysis of AFFF contaminated groundwater. The same study also releases data showing trace detection of below 100 parts-per-trillion PFAS levels compared to the EPA 1633 standard method. The results of this work were presented at the recent New England Waste Management Officials' Association (NEWMOA) conference in early April. Moving forward, FREDsense is poised to bring this technology into the field to produce same-day results for users and enable rapid decision making to support PFAS investigation, monitoring, remediation, and destruction efforts.
This work is particularly critical given the recent EPA announcement for new drinking water based regulations. With MCL limits set at 4 parts per trillion for PFOA/PFOS and 10 parts per trillion for three other PFAS chemicals, it is critical that there are quick screening tools available for the industry. FREDsense is looking to further decrease detection limits to meet this pressing need. The validation of this unique technology paves the way for a revolutionary approach to environmental monitoring. By enabling rapid and onsite testing of PFAS compounds, FREDsense and its key partners are poised to significantly reduce the costs, time, and complexities associated with traditional laboratory-based testing methods.
About FREDsense Technologies Corp.
Do you know what is in your water? The truth is you probably don’t, oftentimes because water is incredibly difficult to analyze. FREDsense builds portable field-ready kits and provides analytical lab services to measure some of the most difficult contaminants found in our water supply and environment, particularly “Forever Chemicals” or PFAS. By using a variety of biochemical methods, FREDsense builds custom sensors that provide rapid and specific information to keep our water safe. We believe in a world where everyone understands what is in their water.
