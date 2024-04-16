Submit Release
Experience the Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World

This annual international event is recorded as the “Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World” by the Guinness Book of World Records.

TWINSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Twins Days Festival always brings excitement and energy to Twinsburg, Ohio (located 25 miles southeast of Cleveland) and its local communities. The event provides a wide variety of fun activities and brings people from around the world to experience all that is unique about the Twins Days Festival. Non-twins are always welcome.

The theme of this year’s festival is “TWINDY 500: OFF TWO THE RACES”. The Twins Days Festival Committee invites twins and multiples to dress in celebration of the variety of racing throughout the world. Fasten your seat belts, and get ready to go full throttle for the 49th Annual Twins Days Festival.

Saturday morning kicks off with the “Double Take” parade. Activities during the day will include twins contests, twins talent show, twins research area, twins group photo, entertainment, arts & crafts and twin related/sponsored booths, cornhole tournament, and a spectacular fireworks show. Also available are food concessions and official souvenirs Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday morning’s activities include the Twins Days 5K Run and Fun Walk benefiting Empower Sports. During the day the activities will be the same as Saturday’s, with the exception of the parade and fireworks, and include bingo and a twins volleyball tournament.

Twins and multiples are encouraged to register for the festival to be able to participate in the twins related activities and to be included in the official count. Twins and multiples can register online at twinsdays.org. Registration is also available at the festival site.

Appropriate plans are in place in order to comply with state guidelines and any health orders that will be in effect at the time the festival takes place.

For more information visit our website at twinsdays.org.

