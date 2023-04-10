Experience the Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World

The 2023 Twins Days Festival will be held August 5th and 6th.
TWINSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Twins Days Festival will be held August 5th and 6th. This annual international event is recorded as the “Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World” by the Guinness Book of World Records.
The annual Twins Days Festival always brings excitement and energy to Twinsburg, Ohio (located 25 miles southeast of Cleveland) and its local communities. The event provides a wide variety of fun activities and brings people from around the world to experience all that is unique about the Twins Days Festival. Non-twins are always welcome.
The theme of this year’s festival is “Shiver Me TWINbers”. From the Caribbean to Neverland, and even a pineapple under the sea, this is a call out to all pirates, shipmates, and pairrots to chart your course to Twinsburg, Ohio and join us for swashbuckling fun at the 2023 Twins Days Festival!
Saturday morning kicks off with the “Double Take” parade. Activities during the day will include twins contests, twins talent show, twins research area, twins group photo, entertainment, arts & crafts and twin related/sponsored booths, cornhole tournament, and a spectacular fireworks show. Also available are food concessions and official souvenirs Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday morning’s activities include the Twins Days 5K Run and Fun Walk benefiting Empower Sports. During the day the activities will be the same as Saturday’s, with the exception of the parade and fireworks, and include bingo and a twins volleyball tournament.
Twins and multiples are encouraged to register for the festival to be able to participate in the twins related activities and to be included in the official count. Twins and multiples can register online at twinsdays.org. Registration is also available at the festival site.
Appropriate plans are in place in order to comply with state guidelines and any health orders that will be in effect at the time the festival takes place.
For more information visit our website at twinsdays.org.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.