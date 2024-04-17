Another record quarter sees 195% year-over-year growth for Clientshare Pulse

Clientshare Logo Clientshare Pulse Client Data Dashboards

Clientshare delivered another record quarter through Pulse, its world-leading Quarterly Business Reviews platform.

Business Leaders are increasingly focused on protecting renewal margin and avoiding churn, and Business Reviews are the single most important event in today’s buyer-supplier relationships.” — James Ward, Clientshare MD and Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientshare delivered another record quarter through Pulse, its world-leading Business Reviews platform. The company’s fast growth across four key industries (BPO, IT Services, Logistics and Facilities Management & Contract Catering) continued both in the UK and US. In the US, key successes included a new contract with a top 10 global logistics provider. In the UK, the company executed an agreement to support OCS, a leading global FM supplier with 120,000 employees and 8,000 customers.

James Ward, Clientshare's Managing Director, commented:

“We continue to be impressed with how the marketplace is adopting and using Pulse. Business Leaders are increasingly focused on protecting renewal margin and avoiding churn, and Business Reviews are the single most important event in today’s buyer-supplier relationships. We’re very proud to be helping some of the world’s most forward-thinking companies to thrive when it comes to how they create, deliver, measure and act upon world class reviews.”

Q2 promises to be a packed quarter for the team at London-based Clientshare. Ward continued:

“We’re seeing our large enterprise customers expand their use of Pulse and, to better support them, we’re growing our engineering team and product capabilities over the coming months with some exciting developments on the horizon, including integrations with key data visualisation tools.”

Clientshare also released a new whitepaper in Q1, ‘The QBR Delusion’ which discovered that 82% of buyers reported that they have cancelled a contract because they felt their supplier didn’t deliver enough value and innovation, with 74% reporting that suppliers are missing out on key opportunities with their clients by not making the most of Quarterly Business Reviews.

About Clientshare:

Clientshare is the world's leading Business Reviews platform.

Used by more than one in three of the FTSE 100, Clientshare helps suppliers in Logistics, BPO, FM, Contract Catering and IT to improve retention and grow accounts. The platform gives businesses the tools to create high quality and consistent business reviews, deliver them to the right stakeholders, measure their effectiveness and NPS and act on customer feedback. Customers, including CEVA, Compass Group, SEKO, OCS, CBRE and ISS, use Clientshare to manage client reviews, uncover accounts at risk and identify growth opportunities.