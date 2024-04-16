Submit Release
Surgical Readings from SRGS

Episode 7: Vascular Surgery Part 4: Vascular Injuries

In this episode of our series focused on vascular surgery, host Rick Greene, MD, FACS, and vascular surgeon David Feliciano, MD, FACS, discuss topics related to vascular trauma, including the role of the physical examination in evaluating vascular injuries, distinguishing between hard and soft injury signs, indications for immediate operating room inventions, preferred incision options for subclavian and axillary arterial injuries, and the use of temporary intravascular shunts.

David V. Feliciano, MD, FACS, MAMSE, is a clinical professor of surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and an attending Surgeon at Shock Trauma Center/Department of Surgery, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.

