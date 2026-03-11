Duperon Corporation Announces Expansion of Ownership with President Mark Turpin Named Co-Owner

His leadership, integrity, and deep commitment to our employees, customers, and the water industry made this a natural and meaningful step for the future of Duperon.” — Tammy Bernier, CEO, Duperon Corporation

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duperon Corporation , a global leader in preliminary liquid/solids separation technologies for water, wastewater, and industrial applications, announced today that its President, Mark Turpin, has become a co-owner of the company alongside Founder Terry Duperon and CEO Tammy Bernier.Expanding ownership within Duperon has long been a shared vision for Terry Duperon and Tammy Bernier—one rooted in stewardship, continuity, and recognizing leaders who embody the company’s values and long-term mission. Mark Turpin joined Duperon as President in 2016 and has played a pivotal role in guiding the company’s sustained growth, innovation, and culture.“Mark has been instrumental in shaping who Duperon is today,” said Tammy Bernier, CEO. “His leadership, integrity, and deep commitment to our employees, customers, and the water industry made this a natural and meaningful step for the future of Duperon.”“I have a tremendous amount of faith in Mark and deep respect for the way he leads,” said Terry Duperon, Founder of Duperon Corporation. “He is thoughtful, highly strategic, and absolutely dependable — he does what he says he is going to do. That kind of integrity matters. Naming Mark co-owner is not only well-deserved, it’s the right thing to do for the future of Duperon. I’m confident in his leadership and excited about where he will help take this company next.”With more than two decades of experience in manufacturing and extensive executive leadership roles across both private and public companies, Turpin brings a proven track record of delivering organic growth and innovation. Under his leadership, Duperon has experienced continuous growth, launched six new products, advanced multiple industry-first innovations, and earned top honors from local, regional, and national organizations.Turpin is widely respected within the water industry for his leadership and advocacy. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA), where he was re-elected for a third term beginning January 1, 2024. He previously served as WWEMA Board Chairman in 2017, Chairperson-Elect, and Treasurer, helping guide the organization during periods of significant industry change. Turpin also serves on the Saginaw Economic Development Corporation Board, contributing to regional economic growth and community advancement.“I am deeply honored to become a co-owner of Duperon,” said Turpin. “This company’s purpose, people, and passion for protecting water resources are what make it special. I’m grateful for the trust Terry and Tammy have placed in me and excited to continue building a company that makes a meaningful difference—for our industry, our communities, and future generations.”For Duperon employees, Mark is a trusted leader, mentor, and coach who is deeply committed to both personal and professional growth. He challenges and motivates teams to think bigger, stretch beyond what feels comfortable, and continually develop their skills. Leading by example, Mark reinforces the importance of integrity—being true to your word, taking ownership, and always being cause in the matter—values that shape Duperon’s culture and how its people show up every day.Mark Turpin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Heidelberg University in 1996.This expansion of ownership marks an important milestone for Duperon Corporation, reinforcing its commitment to long-term leadership, innovation, and its mission to dare to make a difference—for people, for water, and for the planet.# # #For more than 40 years, Duperon Corporation has been a leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation technologies, serving customers in both municipal and industrial wastewater treatment sectors. The company is dedicated to making a global impact for people, water, and the planet. All Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan, and have been installed in all 50 states and internationally, from South and Central America to Australia. ( duperon.com

