Duperon Corporation CEO and co-owner Tammy Bernier named CAN Council’s 2026 Child Advocate of the Year

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A passionate advocate for children and families with a decades-long commitment to protecting and supporting young lives, Tammy Bernier, chief executive officer and co-owner of Duperon Corporation , has been named Child Abuse & Neglect (CAN) Council’s 2026 Suzanne Greenberg Child Advocate of the Year. This award recognizes Tammy’s leadership in child welfare, prevention and family support, grounded in collaboration, strategic thinking and a deep belief that every child deserves to grow up safe, supported and empowered.A place to turn for hope, healing, and a safer future, CAN Council is committed to preventing child abuse and neglect through education, intervention and advocacy by offering access to its many available services at no cost to families throughout the Arenac, Bay, Huron and Saginaw counties. CAN Council’s Children's Advocacy Center provides expert forensic interviews in a safe, supportive environment for children who have been physically or sexually abused or have witnessed a violent act, and its Court Appointed Special Advocates program provides advocates for children in the court system due to abuse or neglect. Additionally, CAN Council’s Child Abuse Prevention Education program offers school-based, community and professional development programs that prevent child abuse through education, and its Rolling Family Resource Center brings resources and support directly to families in their neighborhoods.Tammy served on the CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region Board and was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to the board of Children Trust Michigan, where she has served on the Executive Committee and chaired the Resource Development and Strategy Committees. Through these roles, Tammy has helped advance prevention-focused programs, strengthen community partnerships, increase public awareness, secure critical resources to protect children from abuse and neglect and support families across Michigan. Her advocacy also extends to PartnerShift, Underground Railroad and the Career Technical Education Center.“It is an honor to work alongside Tammy as we work to build a future where the innocence of childhood is preserved, where families are strengthened and where every child knows they are loved, valued and worthy of protection,” said Heather Fisher, President and CEO of the CAN Council. "On behalf of the CAN Council, I thank you for all you have done for families and children in our region and at the state level. You are a true force for good!”Tammy’s commitment to long-term impact and responsible leadership is reflected not only in her personal life service but also in her work as chief executive officer and co-owner of Duperon Corporation. She leads a team that dares to make a difference for people, for water and for the planet."There is nothing so powerful and magnetic as being with amazing people to make a difference. The privilege to walk beside so many who do feeds my soul," said Tammy Bernier.Duperon is a leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation technology, designing and manufacturing patented solutions for water, wastewater and industrial applications. Headquartered in Saginaw, Duperon has long been deeply connected to the local community. Under Tammy’s leadership, the company has cultivated a distinctive entrepreneurial culture that encourages employees to be “whole” at work — bringing their passions, purpose, and humanity into everything they do. By intentionally creating an environment where personal growth, meaningful contribution, and service are woven into the fabric of the business, she is widely recognized for championing workplace philanthropy through volunteerism and programs that directly benefit children and families.As a speaker and consultant, Tammy shares insights on authentic leadership, organizational culture and performance, personal development and business management, inspiring individuals to live a life that matters and organizations to reach their highest potential.For Tammy, leadership and child advocacy come straight from the heart, whether she’s in the boardroom or with her family and grandchildren. To celebrate her recognition and help continue the vital work she champions, donations to the CAN Council can be made through the organization’s website to support programs that protect children and empower families.# # #About Duperon CorporationDuperon Corporation is the leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. For more than 40 years, Duperon has provided simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. To learn more, visit duperon.com.

