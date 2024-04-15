Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Fourteen Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
HB 113 – Tax Collections and Sales
CS/HB 151 – Florida Retirement System
HB 353 – Alternative Headquarters for District Court Judg
CS/CS/HB 537 – Student Achievement
CS/CS/HB 623 – Builder Warranties
CS/HB 781 – Unsolicited Proposals for Public-private Partnerships
CS/HB 813 – Certified Public Accountants
HB 1147 – Broadband
CS/CS/CS/HB 1555 – Cybersecurity
CS/HB 7011 – Inactive Special Districts
SB 276 – Review of Advisory Bodies
CS/SB 478 – Designation of Eligible Telecommunications Carriers
CS/SB 544 – Swimming Lesson Voucher Program
SB 958 – Local Government Employees
