Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Fourteen Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

HB 113 – Tax Collections and Sales

CS/HB 151 – Florida Retirement System

HB 353 – Alternative Headquarters for District Court Judg

CS/CS/HB 537 – Student Achievement

CS/CS/HB 623 – Builder Warranties

CS/HB 781 – Unsolicited Proposals for Public-private Partnerships

CS/HB 813 – Certified Public Accountants

HB 1147 – Broadband

CS/CS/CS/HB 1555 – Cybersecurity

CS/HB 7011 – Inactive Special Districts

SB 276 – Review of Advisory Bodies

CS/SB 478 – Designation of Eligible Telecommunications Carriers

CS/SB 544 – Swimming Lesson Voucher Program

SB 958 – Local Government Employees

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

 

