New Music Alert The Jack in the Box Gets a New Bicycle from American alt / prog rockers Nraakors

Track Title: The Jack in the Box Gets a New Bicycle Genre: Alt / Prog Rock Launch Date: 1st April 2024 ISRC Code: USDY42192135

IOWA, USA, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neoclassical and Jazz Fusion stylings combine in this new instrumental piece from the Nraakors Project by James Kasper and Joseph Norman, performed by Anastasia Scholze on piano, Jonathan Wilson on alto sax, and Tracy Kramer on cello. Haunting and poignant, yet bright and compelling, this tone poem tells a story of misfits finding one another and perhaps a new life free from the roles given them, just as the three instruments combine in new and unexpected ways.Playing off that simple story, the accompanying video of brilliant puppetry from Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre perfectly portrays how sometimes the toys thoughtlessly thrown away can redefine themselves. The Jack in the Box, a toy forgotten and cast aside, rescues the Bicycle, and together the pair escape the dingy black and white garage of their banishment into a brilliantly alive, colored future.This new video + instrumental release from their debut album HOPPEL POPPEL continues the collaboration and innovation excellence of the Nraakors Project.The Nraakors Project is Jim Kasper, Joseph Norman, and Gigi Macabre. These three artists form the heart of the Project, and are the core creative force behind it, but they consciously seek out other talented performers and visual artists. Daring to trust the artistic instincts of others permits a broader canvas and greater creativity. This spirit of innovation and exploration makes the Nraakors Project the perfect group for this moment, with a sound suitable for almost anyone to enjoy.Be sure to check out their previous release A Gordian Knot, with accompanying video.Contact nraakors at nraakors@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

