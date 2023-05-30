Arcanum Infrastructure's Raven Butene-1, LLC Named Fastest Growing Business in the Longhorn 100
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcanum Infrastructure is pleased to announce that Raven Butene-1, LLC (“Raven”) has been named the fastest growing company in the Longhorn 100.
Raven Butene-1, LLC has maintained its rapid growth, since its successful commissioning in late 2019 and ramp up through COVID-19, as well as maintaining product sales through Winter Storm Uri, Raven is now producing over 120,000 tonnes of butene-1 over the last twelve months as of the first quarter of 2023.
The Longhorn 100 identifies, recognizes, and celebrates the success of the 100 fastest growing businesses in the world led by University of Texas alumni. This is the inaugural year for the prestigious award, and it was accepted by Arcanum Infrastructure President and UT Alum, Dr. Ted M. Pettijohn. Dr. Pettijohn received his Ph.D. in Chemistry from The University of Texas at Austin and is the founder of Arcanum Infrastructure and Raven. During his acceptance, Dr. Pettijohn said, “We were so honored to learn that we were in the top 100 businesses, but to have the added surprise that we took the first-place honor is extra special.”
Texas Exes Executive Director and CEO, Chuck Harris emceed the event on the UT campus. The award was newly established by the Texas Exes, the alumni organization of The University of Texas at Austin. Netspend was the presenting sponsor for the award ceremony. Independent accounting firm Whitley Penn verified the results, and the event was additionally sponsored by AMBA and the Austin based public relations company, Giant Noise.
Harris mentioned there are over 570,000 Texas Exes establishing companies and creating jobs across all industries and across the globe. Other speakers for the evening were Jay Hartzell, President of UT, Kelly Knutson, President of Netspend, and Frank Ianmelli, the managing director of Whitley Penn. Dean David Vanden Bout from the College of Natural Sciences presented the honor to Dr. Pettijohn.
Arcanum Infrastructure and its Raven Butene-1, LLC subsidiary are headquartered in Houston, Texas along with its flagship facility, including its own transport and logistics support services, located in the industrial and petrochemical center of the U.S. Gulf Coast, Baytown, TX. Arcanum Infrastructure's unique business model focuses on providing the highest quality on-purpose services and products under long-term customer contracts to the engineered materials industry. In addition to the Raven facility and associated site logistics infrastructure, Arcanum Infrastructure is in advanced stage development of several growth projects at its flagship Baytown, TX site backed by multiple world class customers.
