Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Teddy L. Atik Awarded As NJ Top Doc

NJ Top Doc, Dr. Teddy L. Atik

Dr. Teddy L. Atik

Teddy Atik, MD, FAAOS of Central Jersey Hand Surgery has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teddy Atik, MD, FAAOS has been reviewed and approved based on merit by NJ Top Docs. As a board-certified orthopedist, Dr. Atik offers integrative treatments at Central Jersey Hand Surgery across Freehold, Eatontown, and Toms River.

Specializing in minimally invasive procedures, he excels in techniques such as single incision endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery, trigger finger release, and more.

Dr. Atik holds a Doctor of Medicine from New York University (NYU) School of Medicine, followed by extensive residency training at NYU Medical Center and Hospital for Joint Diseases. He further honed his skills through a fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, focusing on hand and microsurgery. Certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery in orthopedic surgery and surgery of the hand, he's also a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Dr. Atik actively participates in professional societies such as the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, the American Medical Association, among others. His contributions include pioneering the use of Xiaflex and Needle Aponeurotomy for Dupuytren’s contracture treatment in the U.S. and co-designing a device for safe Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel and Cubital Tunnel Release, utilized nationwide.

To learn more about Dr. Teddy L. Atik, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drteddyatik/

----

About Us

NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.

Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Teddy L. Atik Awarded As NJ Top Doc

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
Company/Organization
USA Top Docs
460 Park Ave., Second Floor
Scotch Plains, New Jersey, 07076
United States
+1 908-288-7240
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Teddy L. Atik Awarded As NJ Top Doc
Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo Now Offering Comprehensive Wellness For NYC Patients
Dr. Cyrus Vosough Has Been Reviewed and Approved By NJ Top Docs
View All Stories From This Author