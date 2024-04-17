Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Teddy L. Atik Awarded As NJ Top Doc
Teddy Atik, MD, FAAOS of Central Jersey Hand Surgery has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teddy Atik, MD, FAAOS has been reviewed and approved based on merit by NJ Top Docs. As a board-certified orthopedist, Dr. Atik offers integrative treatments at Central Jersey Hand Surgery across Freehold, Eatontown, and Toms River.
Specializing in minimally invasive procedures, he excels in techniques such as single incision endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery, trigger finger release, and more.
Dr. Atik holds a Doctor of Medicine from New York University (NYU) School of Medicine, followed by extensive residency training at NYU Medical Center and Hospital for Joint Diseases. He further honed his skills through a fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, focusing on hand and microsurgery. Certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery in orthopedic surgery and surgery of the hand, he's also a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
Dr. Atik actively participates in professional societies such as the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, the American Medical Association, among others. His contributions include pioneering the use of Xiaflex and Needle Aponeurotomy for Dupuytren’s contracture treatment in the U.S. and co-designing a device for safe Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel and Cubital Tunnel Release, utilized nationwide.
