Lurkit’s Top 500 Game Report - Streaming market shows double digit growth in the first quarter
Strong Q1 2024. 10% growth VS Q1 2023. In total 500 games reported on, 25 newcomers made the list. Palworld made 11 of 500 and amassed 76 million hours watchedSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global streaming marketing started the first quarter strong with a 10% growth in hours watched compared to the same period last year. The Top 10 games out of the 500 reported are more or less static except for one game title that made headlines globally; Palworld.
The game amassed 76 million hours watched which makes an interesting and fresh addition to the top list that is dominated by titles where some are over 10 years old.
Lurkit is now following up its inaugural 2023 annual report The Games We Watched: Lurkit’s Top 500 Global Streaming Report with quarterly views.
In this edition, reporting on Quarter 1 2024, you’ll find key findings such as:
- In Q1 2024, 52,108 unique game titles were streamed on Twitch. The 500 titles covered in this report account for 69,8% of all hours watched.
- The total watched hours amounted to 3.8 billion hours, a 10% increase compared to Q1 2023.
- The most watched game in the Top 500 games was Grand Theft Auto with 479 million hours watched in Q1 2024.
- Fortnite climbed to 1st place in total streamed hours, representing 8.12% of the total hours streamed in Q1 2024.
- In Q1 2024, the top 10 developers accounted for 59% of the total watched hours, down from 63% in Q1 2023. Among these, Riot Games emerged as the leading developer with a total of 671 million watched hours.
- Out of the top 500 games monitored by Lurkit, 25 games released in Q1 2024 managed to secure a spot on the list. The standout success among these is Palworld, which just nearly missed the Top 10 and came in on spot 11.
- Palworld had the most watched hours out of the games released in Q1 2024 with 76 million hours watched, 128% more than the 2nd most watched game, Helldivers II.
Games that have been marketed on Lurkit made the Top 500 list, most notably Starfield, Dead Island 2, Ready or Not, Albion Online, Warhammer 40k: Darktide, Remnant 2, The Finals, Hunt: Showdown, Conan Exiles, House Flipper 2, HITMAN World of Assasination and more.
When reading the report, it’s important to remember:
- This showcases only a fraction of the amount of data available on Lurkit. The data set is meant to provide a deeper knowledge of the streaming scene.
- Comparable historical data is discretionary available on request - exclusively to journalists and analysts.
- Requests for interviews and more can be made to hello@lurkit.gg.
About Lurkit
Lurkit is a fast-growing Swedish gaming tech company on a mission to deliver the best ecosystem that connects all major stakeholders in gaming for commercial and creative growth. We work closely with game studios and publishers of all sizes to provide them with full control over a key marketing channel - influencer marketing. Our ecosystem provides automated tools to understand and target the right audience, publishing and distributing games to content creators effectively, being able to measure results and proving RoI - all in one platform. For more information, visit https://www.lurkit.gg and follow Lurkit on X @LURKITcom and on Linkedin
