Lazuli Inc. to Unveil Revolutionary AI-Driven SaaS ”Lazuli PDP” at NRF APAC 2024, Retail's Largest Event in Asia-Pacific

Logo of Lazuli Inc.

Experience the Future of Retail with Lazuli PDP's Automated Product Data Management at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazuli Inc., a pioneering Tokyo-based tech startup, is pleased to announce its participation in the inaugural NRF APAC 2024 (Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific). Co-hosted by the National Retail Federation and Comexposium, this event represents a significant gathering within the Asia-Pacific retail industry. The event will be held from June 11 to June 13, 2024, at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore.

As a pioneering technology startup based in Tokyo, Lazuli Inc. is poised to unveil its groundbreaking AI-driven Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, Lazuli PDP (Product Data Platform). Designed to revolutionize how retailers and manufacturers manage and automate product data, Lazuli PDP leverages advanced AI and machine learning technologies to enhance data accuracy and speed, thus transforming the customer experience through enriched product data.

Event Details:

- Event: NRF2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific

- Date: June 11-13, 2024

- Venue: Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre Level 1, Singapore

- Booth: S07

Exhibition Overview:

Attendees visiting booth S07 will experience firsthand the capabilities of Lazuli PDP. This platform integrates and manages siloed product information, automating the collation and enhancement of data for seamless e-commerce and digital operations. The demo will highlight how Lazuli PDP simplifies complex data processes and provides a user-friendly interface that allows retailers to manage product information efficiently.

Seigen Hagiwara, CEO/CTO of Lazuli Inc., commented, "Our participation in NRF APAC 2024 marks a significant milestone for Lazuli as we introduce our innovative solutions to the Asia-Pacific market. We are excited to demonstrate how Lazuli PDP can transform the retail landscape by making essential product data easily accessible and actionable."

About Lazuli Inc.:

Founded in 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, Lazuli Inc. specializes in cloud-based solutions that streamline product data management for the retail sector. By harnessing the power of AI, Lazuli PDP helps businesses overcome the challenges of managing extensive product information, thereby enhancing operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction.

For more information on Lazuli Inc. and to schedule a personalized demonstration at NRF APAC 2024, please visit https://lazuli.ninja/en/top/