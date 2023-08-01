Lazuli Inc. Completed "Google for Startups Cloud Academy APAC”

Lazuli, which provides product data platform has successfully completed the Google for Startups Cloud Academy APAC program Logo of Lazuli Inc.

Lazuli Inc. was chosen among the top 30 startups in APAC for "Google for Startups Cloud Academy APAC" and completed the program on July 20th.

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazuli Inc. (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan) was selected on May 12 as one of the 30 most promising startups in the Asia Pacific region for “Google for Startups Cloud Academy APAC”, that is a program by Google to help startups in APAC area innovate with technology, and completed the program on July 20th.

Google for Startups has opened the "Google for Startups Cloud Academy APAC" for startups in the APAC area starting in May 2023. This 12-week program helps startups to leverage Google Cloud technology and data to innovate their business. The adopted startups, including Lazuli, participated in the workshops. Also, they were mentored by professionals and received hands-on support on a wide range of themes such as data analysis and the use of AI and machine learning to improve a SaaS product called “Lazuli PDP (Product Data Platform)”, which helps users to maintain product information.

Lazuli has been a force in AI/ML for some time now, helping users easily access and organize product information, thereby enhancing the value of the customer experience. Lazuli participated in the program with the goal of further raising the bar in AI/ML, working directly with Google Cloud experts and AI industry leaders to attract new users, increase sales through the use of data analytics, and foster innovation through the use of AI/ML technology. Lazuli also networked with other startups in APAC, attended one-on-one mentoring sessions with experienced Google specialists, and built relationships with similarly active startups in other parts of Asia.

＜About Lazuli Inc.＞

Lazuli Inc. is a startup established in July 2020. Using advanced AI technology, Lazuli is developing and providing SaaS that enables anyone involved in business, including digital transformation, e-commerce, and marketing persons, to use product information from around the world. As products are manufactured, distributed, and sold, the data associated with them are not always smoothly synchronized across companies or even within companies. Lazuli believes this is one of the major factors hindering DX promotion in the manufacturing, retail, and pharmaceutical industries. To solve this problem, Lazuli has developed and offers a SaaS product named “Lazuli PDP”, which allows business people to easily access product information.

*"Lazuli", its logo, and the names of products and services mentioned herein are trademarks of Lazuli. All rights reserved.