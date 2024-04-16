Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale interacts with community of Postmasburg, 16 Apr

Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and SAPS management will interact with the community of Postmasburg at Postmasburg Show Ground, in Northern Cape Province.

The event serves as a very important development in the government's ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all South Africans through direct community engagement and partnership. The Imbizo will bring together various group of stakeholders, including law enforcement officials, community leaders, local government representatives, and residents, to openly discuss the challenges and strategies related to crime prevention in Postmasburg policing areas respectively.

It is through interaction with the community that the Deputy Minister of Police will be in a position to understand what is leading to an increase of crime in Postmasburg. The ministerial Imbizo’s serve as an important platform for transparent and continuous constructive interaction between communities and government with a sole aim to address concerning issues related to crime in the communities.

The members of the media are invited to attend the event as per the following details.

Date: 16 April 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Postmasburg Show Ground

