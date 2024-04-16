Submit Release
Basic Education hosts UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, 16 to 17 Apr

The Department of Basic Education and the UNESCO Country Office will host the visit to South Africa by the UNESCO Director General, Madam Audrey Azoulay on Tuesday, 16 April to Thursday, 17 April 2024.

The UNESCO Director General will visit a school in Soweto and hold a bilateral meeting with DBE Minister, Mrs. Angie Motshekga.

Minister Motshekga extended an invitation to DG Azoulay, to visit to South Africa, with a view to strengthen and enhance mutual cooperation between the country and UNESCO; after a successful participation and meeting at the 41st UNESCO General Conference in November 2021, in Paris, France.

The UNESCO’s DG visit to South Africa will be an opportunity to deepen relations between South Africa and UNESCO, and further provide an opportunity to showcase South Africa’s linkages with UNESCO across the five sectors within the UNESCO’s mandate; in particular education, culture and sciences. The visit also provides an opportunity for the Director- General to understand South Africa’s position in relation to the organisation communicating, upholding and guarding its mandate, as is the case with other UN specialised agencies.

Members of the media are invited to attend the UNESCO Director General’s visit to South Africa as follows:

School Visit: Funda UJabule Primary School
Date:    Tuesday, 16 April 2024
Venue:    Funda UJabule Primary, University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus
Time:    09h00

Meeting with Minister of Basic Education Mrs Angie Motshekga, MP
Date:    Tuesday, 16 April 2024
Venue:    Minister’s Boardroom, 222 Struben Street, Pretoria
Time:    12h00

