Renowned Criminal Defense Firm BACL Opens a New Location in Dublin, California

Prominent criminal defense firm BACL expands to Dublin, CA, enhancing accessibility to expert legal representation in the East Bay.DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned criminal defense firm brings its expertise to the East Bay, reinforcing its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality legal representation to clients facing criminal charges throughout the Bay Area.
Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC (BACL), a prominent criminal defense firm led by owner and senior attorney David J. Cohen, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Dublin, California. With over three decades of experience, David J. Cohen has built a reputation as a formidable advocate for those facing criminal charges in the Bay Area.
As a certified criminal law specialist by the California Board of Legal Specialization, Cohen has personally handled numerous state and federal jury trials and appeals, achieving successful outcomes for his clients. His leadership and expertise have made BACL a go-to firm for those seeking top-quality legal representation in criminal matters. The expansion to Dublin reflects BACL's commitment to serving clients throughout the Bay Area and fighting for the rights of those accused.
Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC (BACL) is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Dublin, California. The decision to expand to Dublin was driven by the increasing number of criminal cases in Alameda County and the firm's dedication to providing accessible legal representation to clients in the East Bay.
The new office, located at 7567 Amador Valley Blvd, Suite 310, Dublin, CA 94568, is conveniently situated in Amador Plaza, allowing BACL to better serve clients in Dublin and the surrounding areas. With this expansion, BACL aims to be more readily available to fight for those who have been victimized by the legal system.
David J. Cohen, owner and senior attorney at BACL, emphasized the importance of this move, stating, “Availability and client contact on a regular basis are the major hallmarks of successful criminal defense. Over the next 2-3 years, we expect a number of complex and lengthy murder and other serious cases in both East County Hall of Justice in Dublin and Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez. We are also closer to the Alameda County Santa Rita Jail and Contra Costa County Jail - Martinez Detention Facility so we can visit our clients on a regular basis.”
The opening of the Dublin office, alongside BACL's existing San Francisco location, demonstrates the firm's unwavering commitment to representing clients throughout the Bay Area against any criminal charges.
BACL's Approach to Criminal Defense: Tailored Solutions and Tireless Advocacy
Bay Area Criminal Lawyer’s approach to criminal defense is centered around providing personalized attention and determined advocacy for our clients. Firm owner and senior attorney David J. Cohen personally handles and supervises each case, bringing his experience from numerous state and federal jury trials and appeals. Clients also benefit from the dedication of BACL’s skilled associate attorneys, who work closely with Cohen to ensure comprehensive representation.
The firm understands that facing criminal charges can be overwhelming, which is why BACL’s attorneys are available 24/7 to address client concerns and questions. BACL handles a wide range of state and federal criminal matters, including violent crimes, drug offenses, white-collar crimes, and more. Their team is well-equipped to navigate all stages of a criminal case, from bail hearings and pre-trial motions to trials and appeals.
BACL's expertise is strengthened by experienced staff and partnerships with prominent investigators and forensic experts. This allows the firm to thoroughly prepare for every aspect of a case and provide the most effective defense possible. BACL’s firm philosophy is grounded in the belief that every client deserves determined, knowledgeable, and compassionate representation when their liberty and future are at stake.
David J. Cohen's Background and Accomplishments
David J. Cohen, owner and senior attorney at Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC (BACL), has a distinguished background in criminal defense. He began his legal career in New York City, working with prominent law firms before relocating to California to serve as a federal public defender in San Diego. There, he represented hundreds of clients in various criminal matters, securing acquittals, hung juries, and dismissals in numerous cases.
Cohen later founded law firms in San Diego and San Francisco, focusing on state and federal criminal defense. He has achieved notable victories with experience in over 75 state and federal criminal jury trials. Cohen's expertise spans a wide range of criminal matters, from white-collar crimes to violent offenses.
In addition to his practice, Cohen is a respected member of the legal community, serving on committees, authoring legal publications, and presenting at seminars and conferences.
BACL's Commitment to Serving the Bay Area
Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC (BACL) is deeply committed to serving the Bay Area community by providing exceptional criminal defense services. The firm's expansion to Dublin, California, is a testament to its dedication to making its expertise more accessible to clients in Alameda County and the East Bay.
BACL's team of experienced attorneys, led by David J. Cohen, is committed to tirelessly advocating for their clients at every stage of the legal process.
The opening of Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC's new office in Dublin, California, marks a significant milestone in the firm's mission to provide exceptional criminal defense services to clients throughout the Bay Area. With the leadership of owner and senior attorney David J. Cohen, BACL brings decades of experience, expertise, and a commitment to personalized representation to each case.
The expansion to Dublin allows BACL to better serve the growing number of individuals facing criminal charges in Alameda County and the East Bay. By having a presence in both San Francisco and Dublin, the firm is well-positioned to fight for the rights of the accused and provide the accessible, high-quality legal representation that clients deserve.
