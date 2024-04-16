GLOBAL SANCTUARY FOR ELEPHANTS AND BROADWAY'S WATER FOR ELEPHANTS FORGE PARTNERSHIP FOR CAPTIVE ELEPHANT WELFARE

Former zoo and circus elephants now spend their days free from human expectation and demand with access to diverse vegetation, vast, wild spaces to roam, and the dignity of autonomy that true sanctuary provides Global Sanctuary for Elephants' pilot project, Elephant Sanctuary Brazil - an internationally renowned wild habitat sanctuary and the first elephant sanctuary in all of South America After living lives in captivity without the choice of companionship, sanctuary elephants like these three female Asian elephants at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil now have the choice to become part of a herd where they can learn, grow, and heal

U.S.A., April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sanctuary for Elephants and the new Broadway musical, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, have joined forces to shed light on the harsh reality suffered by thousands of captive elephants worldwide and to amplify advocacy efforts for the welfare of these highly intelligent and social creatures. This partnership symbolizes the fusion of animal welfare advocacy and artistic ingenuity, as two forward-thinking organizations join forces for a common cause.

Unlike traditional partnerships, which often focus solely on fundraising or promotional activities, this collaboration aims to bring greater awareness to the plight of captive elephants and the healing that is possible when elephants are given vast, natural spaces to roam, the dignity of autonomy, and holistic care in the safety of sanctuary.

Scott Blais, Co-Founder of Global Sanctuary for Elephants, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "WATER FOR ELEPHANTS upholds the integrity of our mission, taking care to portray the elephant, Rosie, in their storyline with dignity and grace. We are excited to come together to drive meaningful change in the lives of these magnificent beings."

As part of the collaboration, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is partnering to promote Global Sanctuary for Elephants’ Adopt an Elephant program and is also donating a portion of proceeds from select merchandise to support the sanctuary's mission: protecting, rescuing and providing sanctuary for elephants worldwide. This tangible expression of support demonstrates the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of captive elephants.

To learn more about the partnership and how you can join the cause, visit: www.globalelephants.org/water-for-elephants

About Global Sanctuary for Elephants:

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is a U.S. 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting, rescuing and providing sanctuary for captive elephants worldwide. Their world-renowned wild-habitat sanctuary in Brazil provides unparalleled care for elephants rescued from zoos, circuses, and other harmful situations.



About WATER FOR ELEPHANTS:

“Many wonders await audiences at the Imperial Theater.” - The New York Times

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical with "one of the more remarkable ensembles ever seen on Broadway” (New York Daily News)! Hailed as a Critic’s Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional and gorgeously imaginative.”

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.