Enlightened Management Expanding - Jordan Circosta joining as Artist Manager

Enlightened Management is pleased to announce that Jordan Circosta, founding member of JUNO-Award-winning band MONOWHALES, is joining Andrew Turner as Artist Manager. Jordan brings a depth of experience from his days as a club promoter, label manager and acting manager before the band signing with Enlightened Management in 2020.

Jordan brings with him a roster of producers - Ryan Worsley (Dear Rouge, Shaun Frank, Hotel Mira), Jacky Levare (Walk Off The Earth, Siibii), and Zach Zanardo (MONOWHALES, David Archuleta).

“It’s a pleasure to be able to contribute to the careers of such talented creators. I’m looking forward to developing all of our new signings…it's an exciting time to be joining Enlightened Management.” - Jordan Circosta

Enlightened Management has recently signed Quebec electro-pop artist ANYMA, burgeoning social media sensation/folk-pop troubadour John Muirhead, and Newfoundland’s The Rowdymen. They will join International 80’s icons Glass Tiger and World Class Crooner Matt Dusk.

“I am very excited to have Jordan joining the team. His expertise in managing producers and his fresh industry perspective is already paying dividends ” - Says Andrew Turner, owner of Enlightened Management.

About Enlightened Management:

Enlightened Management is a boutique Artist and Producer Management firm founded in 2018 to provide principled, creator-forward guidance and career development to Producers and develop Artists, as well as specializing in the relaunching and repositioning of legacy Artists.

EM offers their clients a partnership to grow their brand and showcase their talent.

