Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe wins "Best Male Dancer of the Year" and "Most Joyous" at Cancer Alliance Gala raising $226549 for cancer support in Palm Beach

His Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe took home the best male dancer 2024 Award. He loves to support cancer charities and is a worldwide recognized Royal, German Prince and Philanthropist.” — Robert W. Cabell

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe was honored with the "Best Male Dancer of the Year" and "Most Joyous" award at the recent Cancer Alliance’s 2024 Dance the Night Away Gala, an event celebrating the efforts of those committed to aiding local cancer patients. This prestigious recognition was presented by notable figures Karina Smirnoff, Gleb Savchenko from "Dancing with the Stars," and actor Daniel Baldwin.

The gala, which successfully raised a remarkable $226,549 for the Cancer Alliance, saw a significant increase from the previous year’s contributions, underscoring the community’s commitment to supporting this vital cause. The evening was filled with enthusiasm and spirited dance performances, with participants competing in various dance styles ranging from tango to swing.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, along with his dance partner Anna Rogers, dazzled the audience with their performances in Swing and Cha Cha, bringing joy and vibrancy to the stage that resonated with the gala attendees and earned them the "Most Joyous" accolade.

Stanton F. Collemer, CEO of Cancer Alliance, expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt statement, "We are incredibly thankful for the generosity and spirited participation of all involved. This event not only raises crucial funds but also spirits, as demonstrated by the outstanding performances and community support."

In addition to the "Most Joyous" award, the gala also recognized other participants for their unique contributions to the event, celebrating attributes such as charisma, creativity, and elegance among the contestants.

The Cancer Alliance plans to continue the celebrations and extend its thanks to all participants with a special luncheon scheduled for April 18th at The Colony Hotel. The event will honor those involved in both the Dance the Night Away and Shop the Day Away events.

Photographs capturing the magical moments of the gala are available for viewing at Capehart Photography’s online gallery, providing a glimpse into the evening’s high spirits and the community’s dedication to the cause.

Palm Beach luminaries Joseph McNamara, Janet Levy and Max McNamara chaired over the event.

Jennifer Parker and Mykhailo Azarov- Exibition Tango

Doti Stangret and Maksim Sharkov – Tango, Hustle

Jonathan Negrin and Yuliya Ishchak – Hustle

Prince Mario Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Anna Rogers – Swing, Cha Cha

Marina Galli and Maksim Sharkov - Argentine Tango

Luisa Monteverde and Stephen Rallison - Cha Cha, Salsa

Michael Koppy and Yuliya Ishchak - Foxtrot

Robert Dattolo and Anna Rogers - Mambo

Giselle Albrecht and Maksim Sharkov – Samba, Hustle

Almog Olshtein and Yuliya Ishchak - Lindy Hop, Salsa

Jennifer Tattanelli and Stephen Rallison – Salsa, Waltz and Hustle

About Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe:

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, is a real German Prince and a prominent figure known for his philanthropic efforts and participation in cultural events, continues to inspire and engage communities around the globe with his dedication to charitable causes. His father is Royal Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe and his mother is Royal Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe. His Girlfriend is AJ Catsimatidis of New York City.

Notice: Dr. Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar and Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe are unaffiliated with a person named Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe and distance themselves from this guy Alexander, who is a fake self proclaimed non head of the Prince Mario-Max house, and a regular German citizen who suggests to preside over a principality despite Germany being a republic since 1919. The former German kingdoms are abolished since more then 100 years and solely the titles themselves are lawful names. Therefore Alexander is not superior to any German citizen, thats a fabrication and pure nonsense. Unfortunately tricked foreign press refers to false websites that were created to push a fantasy narrative, blog entries and pompous wiki creations about or by this self proclaimed guy. Robert W. Cabell clarifies further: The light of Prince Mario-Max shines so bright that some people try to cling on to his fame, but its always better for others to do noticeable things themselves.

