Mayfest 2024: An Invitation to Nonprofit Organizations to Join a Celebration of Caregivers

"Ca Care Association was created for legacy and improvement, aims to enhance caregivers' lives by providing knowledge, opportunities, and support. Mission is dedicated to improving caregivers' economic positions and developing a supportive community through enhanced programs."- Mark Alipio (Founder of CA Care Association)

Mayfest 2024 warmly extends an invitation to nonprofit organizations to join in celebrating the spirit of caregiving and community engagement. Scheduled for May 19, 2024, at the Carson Event Center, Mayfest is not only a festival honoring caregivers, particularly those in the Filipino-American community but also a platform for various organizations to showcase their missions and contributions to society.

Mayfest 2024 is a unique opportunity for nonprofit organizations focused on health, wellness, elder care, mental health, and community services to engage with a wider audience. This year, with a special emphasis on caregiver mental health, aim to highlight the dedication of caregivers, care providers, and agency owners.

As a non-profit organization, joining Mayfest allows to share organization’s vision, and projects, with a broad, engaged audience. In Mayfest, can connect with other nonprofits, businesses, and community leaders to foster partnerships and collaborative opportunities.

Most importantly get to participate in an event that celebrates the contributions of caregivers and raises awareness about the importance of mental health and support services.

There will be many fun activities that can be enjoyed in Mayfest such as a caregiver recognition award to honor outstanding caregivers, agency owners, and nonprofit organizations. There will also be a fashion show, a car exhibition, and the traditional Santacruzan parade. And of course, live performances featuring local talent of different backgrounds.

Invites nonprofit organizations to be part of Mayfest 2024, whether through participation, collaboration, or sponsorship. Presence will significantly enhance the event's mission to support and celebrate caregivers and the broader community.

To learn more about how organization can get involved with Mayfest 2024, please contact Wallace Goodwin of the W Foundation at (818) 447-9374.

